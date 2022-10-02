MMA Twitter Reacts To Pitbull’s Decision Win At Bellator 286

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire successfully defended his featherweight title against Ádám Borics in the main event of Bellator 286.
The 35-year-old already had a number of previous title defenses under his belt, but this matchup with Borics marked his first defense since winning Bellator’s featherweight title for a third time. Drawing on his championship experience, Pitbull was able to negate most of Borics’ offensive output throughout the fight and utilize his grappling during the early rounds.
The Hungarian fighter did make several attempts to attack with flying knees during the bout, but each time he found himself taken to the mat by the Brazilian champion.
Borics clearly seemed frustrated at the fight went on, but increased activity in the final 2 rounds and a late takedown in the fifth weren’t enough to take the title from Pitbull.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Pitbull’s Win
It may not have been the most exciting fight in the world, but Pitbull’s successful title defense in his new reign as champion drew some reactions from members of the MMA community.
Pitbull had been on a 7-fight win streak prior to his submission loss to AJ McKee in 2021, a loss that he avenged in their 2022 rematch. This victory over Borics now gives him 2-straight victories to begin his third stint as Bellator’s featherweight champion.
MMA News has all of the results and highlights from Bellator 286.