MMA Twitter Reacts To Pitbull’s Decision Win At Bellator 286

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire successfully defended his featherweight title against Ádám Borics in the main event of Bellator 286.

The 35-year-old already had a number of previous title defenses under his belt, but this matchup with Borics marked his first defense since winning Bellator’s featherweight title for a third time. Drawing on his championship experience, Pitbull was able to negate most of Borics’ offensive output throughout the fight and utilize his grappling during the early rounds.

The Hungarian fighter did make several attempts to attack with flying knees during the bout, but each time he found himself taken to the mat by the Brazilian champion.

Borics clearly seemed frustrated at the fight went on, but increased activity in the final 2 rounds and a late takedown in the fifth weren’t enough to take the title from Pitbull.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Pitbull’s Win

It may not have been the most exciting fight in the world, but Pitbull’s successful title defense in his new reign as champion drew some reactions from members of the MMA community.

Patricio Pitbull is so damn good and has been for a very long time. #Bellator286 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 2, 2022

That flying knee catch to takedown was a thing of perfection. Fans booing this fight are insane. #Bellator286 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) October 2, 2022

Big game experience is a hell of a thing #Bellator286 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) October 2, 2022

Pitbull had to lose a step in the fifth before Borics could build a threatening attack. Pitbull held on (literally) to maintain a commanding lead, though. That's a tough assignment for Pitbull and he largely looked sharp in getting through it. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 2, 2022

Patricio Pitbull absolutely clinical tonight. Clean sweep of the scorecards. Never once in trouble. Still the Bellator GOAT. #Bellator286 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 2, 2022

Pitbull should retain the title here. Solid, but not spectacular performance from the all-time great. Did what he had to do in order to win tactically. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 2, 2022

I def misread what would happen here. Really thought there'd be some degree of fireworks between Pitbull and Borics, but this is all Patricio. #Bellator286 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) October 2, 2022

Borics started picking apart Pitbull on the feet and then went for that stupid flying knee again 🤯 WHY! #Bellator286 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 2, 2022

Patricio Pitbull. Eternally underrated. Eternally elite. #Bellator286 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 2, 2022

Pitbull had been on a 7-fight win streak prior to his submission loss to AJ McKee in 2021, a loss that he avenged in their 2022 rematch. This victory over Borics now gives him 2-straight victories to begin his third stint as Bellator’s featherweight champion.

