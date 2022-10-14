Update: Procházka vs. Teixeira 2 Official For UFC 282 On Dec. 10

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 will take place at UFC 282 as originally reported in August.

UFC 275 played host to one of the greatest fights in UFC history when Jiří Procházka claimed the light heavyweight title from Glover Teixeira in an electrifying, back-and-forth bout decided in the closing moments.

With Teixeira up on the judges’ scorecards with less than a minute remaining in the fight, a common takeaway from fans and pundits is that Teixeira let his first title defense slip through his fingers, with the gold being relinquished to the Czech samurai via rear-naked choke.

Image Credit: @UFCEurope on Twitter

Now, the two will run it back in two months’ time. There is currently no word yet on if this fight has been confirmed as the main event. The event is scheduled to take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At UFC 282, Teixeira will have an opportunity to add a new chapter to his inspirational championship story while simultaneously rewriting the rough, yet classic draft that was his initial encounter with Procházka at UF 275.

Keep it locked right here on MMA News for further updates on the UFC 282 lineup.