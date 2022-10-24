Report: Bryce Mitchell Gets His Next Fight Booked For UFC 282

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell will reportedly make his long-awaited Octagon return on the UFC’s final pay-per-view card of 2022.

Ilia Topuria, who recently had his scheduled opponent Edson Barboza withdraw from their fight, will step up to face Mitchell at UFC 282 on December 10th. Topuria confirmed the booking during a recent Instagram Live session after an initial report from MMA journalist David Van Auken.

Mitchell was to face Movsar Evloev in a UFC Fight Night headliner on November 5th. Evloev withdrew due to an injury and the UFC had been looking for a replacement opponent for the past few weeks.

Despite featherweights such as Damon Jackson offering to step up on short notice, it appears Mitchell’s return will be pushed back entirely.

Bryce Mitchell Will Reportedly Face Ilia Topuria At UFC 282

MMA Fighting

Mitchell had been eagerly waiting for a fight since his win over Barboza at UFC 272 earlier this year. He’s won 15 fights in a row to begin his professional career, with his last win being his first fight in nearly two years.

Mitchell will face Topuria, who’s also been away from the Octagon since a win in March over Jai Herbert. In stints at featherweight and lightweight, Topuria has won each of his first four UFC fights.

After Mitchell was removed from UFC Vegas 64, Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos will be the event’s headliner. Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez will likely be promoted to the co-main event of the card.

UFC 282 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka.

What do you think about Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria?