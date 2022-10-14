Report Confirms Jon Jones’ Recent Comeback Frustrations

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is targeting a December 10th return but the opponent remains uncertain.

Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut at a later date, but he’s been sidelined for nearly three years due to a variety of circumstances. He’s been linked to a matchup with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou despite Ngannou’s recent knee surgery.

Jones has also teased a matchup with Stipe Miocic although Miocic’s timetable for a return fight is still a mystery. He recently expressed frustrations with the holdup and pointed to Ngannou and Miocic’s sides as the reason for the delayed heavyweight debut.

A recent report from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani suggests that Jones’ frustrations have some merit.

UFC has been in dialogue with Jon Jones’ team about fighting in the main event on Dec. 10, sources say. I’m told Jones wants in.



Initial hope was Ngannou x Jones but given Ngannou’s knee recovery + contract status = a long shot. Option 2 is Miocic. But that’s not close to done. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 14, 2022

Jones hasn’t fought since vacating the UFC light heavyweight title following a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He’s spent the time since building up his body in preparation for his first heavyweight fight.

Ngannou last defended his title against Ciryl Gane earlier this year at UFC 270, winning via a unanimous decision. He’s been at odds with the UFC brass over contract negotiations along with the delay stemming from knee surgery.

Jon Jones’ UFC Return Still Has Question Marks

Yahoo! Sports

Miocic last fought against Ngannou at UFC 260, losing the heavyweight belt via knockout. Before that, he won his trilogy with Daniel Cormier at UFC 252.

It had been suspected that the UFC would book another interim heavyweight title fight as Ngannou continues to recover. A fight between Jones and Miocic would make a lot of sense for the interim title matchup if both sides agree to terms.

Jones is ready to make his first walk to the Octagon at heavyweight but continues to play the waiting game regarding Ngannou and Miocic’s respective statuses.

