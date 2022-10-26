Report Reveals UFC Champion Leads 2022 Testing Tally By 36

A report has revealed some startling numbers in regard to the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing of UFC athletes in 2022.

Since 2015, the UFC has partnered with USADA in a bid to ensure that the integrity of the sport is upheld. That means that members of the promotion’s roster are subjected to random testing year-round.

With that, it’s perhaps expected that testing numbers will remain fairly equal, barring a few exceptions towards the top of the tally. But what length lead for the highest-tested athlete becomes eyebrow-raising? 10? 15? 20?

How about 36?

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, who published a report last month revealing that former two-division champion Conor McGregor is the sole active member of the UFC roster to have not been tested in 2022 (aside from some new signings), has once again brought a revelation to light, this time surrounding the volume of testing that one champion has been subjected to.

In a Twitter post, Bronsteter noted that light heavyweight king Jiří Procházka has submitted a staggering 24 samples in October alone. The next highest number for the month is just seven.

That discrepancy is also visible with the overall numbers in 2022. While “Denisa” tops the ladder with 51 samples this year, second-placed Manel Kape — who ran into some trouble with the Nevada State Athletic Commission after testing positive for a trace amount of the long-term metabolite of the steroid dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT) this past May — is 36 behind with 15 completed tests.

Athletes who have submitted the most samples in 2022:



J. Prochazka 51

M. Kape 15

K. Usman 15

A.Carnelossi 14

M. Cirkunov 14

N. Magny 14

R. Namajunas 13

H. Cejudo 12

P. Costa 12

J. Masvidal 12

With that said, the trend can obviously also be seen in regard to the group of titleholders in the UFC. 40 below Procházka’s tally sits middleweight king Israel Adesanya, who’s been tested 11 times in 2022. Alexander Volkanovski‘s 10 tests make him the only other champion to have reached doubles figures so far.

While no reason for the major gap between the Czech star’s testing history and those of other fighters has been given, Bronsteter received confirmation from USADA that the numbers are accurate.

Procházka Will Return For His First Defense At UFC 282

Jiří Procházka is set to return to the Octagon for the second time in 2022 at the UFC’s year-ending pay-per-view on December 10.

At UFC 282, “Denisa” is set to run it back with former champion Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian’s fairy-tale reign came to a quick end at the hands of Procházka this past June at UFC 275.

In the Singapore-held headliner, the former Rizin champion came from behind to secure a last-gasp submission victory, ensuring that he left Asia as the UFC’s first-ever Czech champion.

He’ll look to maintain his place on the light heavyweight throne in Las Vegas later this year. One thing’s for certain, Teixeira can rest easy that he’ll be facing a clean opponent come December 10…

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 🏆



[ #UFC282 | Dec 10 | @TMobileArena | Tickets on sale October 28th

