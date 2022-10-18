Robert Whittaker Sets Sights On Next UFC Destination

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has spoken out on where he wants to fight next in his Octagon return.

Whittaker has won four of his last five UFC fights, with the lone defeat coming in a closely-contested rematch against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271. He bounced back in a big way with a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris last month.

Whittaker wants to make a splash in his return and he doesn’t appear to want to travel far for his next challenge.

Robert Whittaker Wants Next UFC Fight On His Home Turf

In a recent Instagram post, Whittaker teased a return to Australia for his next Octagon appearance.

“I owe Perth a fight,” Whittaker posted.

The UFC will return to Australia at UFC 284 in Perth on February 11th. The card has yet to have a main event booked and the bouts could be finalized in the coming months.

Whittaker has had some unfavorable circumstances occur during his last two scheduled fights in Australia. He was supposed to face Kelvin Gastelum to defend the middleweight belt at UFC 234 before withdrawing due to an improper treatment for a staph infection.

Whittaker would return at UFC 243 to face Adesanya in Melbourne. He lost the headliner in a second-round knockout to relinquish the title.

Whittaker is looking for redemption as he hopes to potentially earn a third fight against Adesanya in the future. He has hinted at a potential move to light heavyweight but seems to have unfinished business at 185lbs.

As Whittaker awaits his next UFC adversary, he’s made his desires clear regarding where he wants to fight next.

Who should Robert Whittaker face in his UFC return?