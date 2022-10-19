Details Surrounding Upcoming Rose Namajunas Doc Revealed

A new documentary about former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas‘ journey to the top of the sport will debut at the upcoming Austin Film Festival.

Namajunas, who hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, has surged as one of the top female stars in MMA. She reclaimed the title by defeating Zhang Weili at UFC 261 before defending it at UFC 268.

Namajunas went from relatively unknown The Ultimate Fighter contestant to UFC titleholder in just three years from 2014-2017. As of the writing of this story, she’s at No. 5 on the UFC’s women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

The upcoming documentary, entitled Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist, was produced by UFC Originals. The documentary will touch on Namajunas’ rough childhood in Milwaukee and her overcoming adversity ever since.

The documentary will debut at the Austin Film Festival on October 30th before fans can stream it on UFC Fight Pass.

Well-renowned director Marius Markevicius, who has directed films such as The Other Dream Team and Ashes in the Snow, is the director in charge of the Namajunas documentary. He’ll accompany her at the Austin Film Festival and will also participate in a question-and-answer session afterward.

Namajunas is the latest UFC fighter to have a documentary film released about their life and career. UFC star Conor McGregor produced his 2017 film Notorious, while UFC Originals has also produced documentaries on Matt Hughes and Nick Diaz, to name a few.

Namajunas has been busy during her hiatus from competition. In addition to her upcoming documentary, she also made her Victoria’s Secret debut in her latest modeling gig.

