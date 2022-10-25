Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNews

Sam Alvey: Jake Paul Wouldn’t Spar Me After Seeing Me Box Logan

By Jordan Wright
Jake Paul , Logan Paul , Sam Alvey
Image Credits: DAZN

Longtime UFC fixture Sam Alvey says Jake Paul refused to box him after seeing him go a couple of rounds with Logan Paul.

The recently cut Alvey is currently without a promotion. On a losing streak of eight before finally receiving his marching orders, Sam Alvey was one of the promotion’s longest-tenured fighters.

To have maintained his seemingly untenable position for what was a baffling amount of time, it can be assumed he is a favorite of the UFC brass. This is due to his anytime, anyplace attitude that has seen him save many fights by being pulled on short notice. Taking time off to bulk up and recover, he recalled boxing Logan Paul in an interview with Talkin’ MMA.

Jake Paul All Talk?

Logan Paul, Jake Paul

When asked about Jake Paul and his brother Logan, Alvey was uninspired by the pair.

“No, they’re garbage. Very athletic, at least Logan. I didn’t get to spar with Jake Paul. And you can tell they both used to be high school wrestling champions or state champions, I think. Like, you can see Logan Paul in the WWE, very athletic.”

Regardless of any athleticism they possess, Alvey was lukewarm at best on their actual fighting abilities. Jake Paul was, according to Alvey, unwilling to spar after seeing him deal with Logan so easily.

“Logan seemed like a nice guy. Jake Paul didn’t want to spar with me after he saw me with Logan. I was being super nice to him. I mean I was the experienced guy, he was the YouTube guy.”

Giving an assessment overall, Sam Alvey continued:

“They didn’t get tired, at least while we were training. They were throwing with a lot of oomph and all that. But there was no footwork, there was no real strategy behind it. That was a long time ago also. This was five or six years ago, so I’m sure they have gotten better since then. But at the time, it was easy work for me.”

While Logan hasn’t made as much of a foray into combat sports, choosing the previously spoken of WWE route that Sam Alvey himself longs for, Jake Paul is another deal entirely. Beating Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley twice, he is now firmly embedded in boxing. He takes on Anderson Silva on Saturday 29th of October in his biggest test to date.

Who wins in a boxing contest, Jake Paul or Sam Alvey?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.

Related

Latest MMA News

Latest Editorials

This Week In The Wild World Of Fighting (10/24/2022)

Jamie Harkin -
What a week in the wild world of fighting! We had UFC 280, ONE on Prime 3 with an insane stoppage, and that's not...

MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/16-10/22)

Drew Beaupré -
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world,...

MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10-23/22 Edition)

Jamie Harkin -
We have a short and sweet Weekly Interview Round-Up for you this week, as our team sits down with Fabricio Andrade and Dustin Jacoby! Fabricio...

6 Positives & 3 Negatives From UFC 280

Harvey Leonard -
On Saturday, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest pay-per-view event, UFC 280. After months of anticipation, Abu Dhabi finally played host to arguably...

UFC 280 Betting Tips & Plays, Featuring Matt Frevola

Jordan Wright -
Welcome back to the second edition of the MMANews betting tips and tricks editorial. This week is UFC 280 in what is sure to...

Weight Cutting: The Bad, The Ugly, And The Five Feasible Fixes

Jamie Harkin -
Weight cutting has been a part of combat sports for as long as there have been weight classes. However, it is particularly prevalent within...

MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap: UFC 280 Edition

Drew Beaupré -
Welcome the MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap! The relentless schedule of the MMA world means that some fans often don’t have a full look at...

UFC 280 Predictions: Expert Picks By MMA News Staff

MMANews Staff -
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev is now days away, and MMA News is here to continue getting you prepared with our expert staff predictions! The main...

A leading source for MMA News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.