Sean Brady Explains Why Belal Muhammad Loss Was ‘A Relief’

Sean Brady is trying to stay positive after heartbreakingly suffering his first pro loss to Belal Muhammad.

Heading into this UFC 280 clash at welterweight, Brady was looked at as a prospect with a ton of potential, being undefeated in his 15-fight career to that point. Unfortunately, he would come up short to an uncharacteristically aggressive Muhammad, who pushed a huge pace early in order to get a TKO victory.

Sean Brady Reacts To His First Pro Loss

It is always interesting to see how fighters handle their first losses in their professional careers, as each person is different and some people take it harder than others. It would appear that Sean Brady is doing his best to keep things in perspective after suffering his first setback as a mixed martial artist.

Taking to his Instagram after the fight, Brady explained that he was devastated to have lost like this, but at the same time was feeling a bit of relief over not having the weight of an undefeated record hanging over him. That said, apparently, some trolls have been messaging his wife, and that is something he does not appreciate.

“Last night obviously did not go as planned I want to thank everyone single person who reached out to me and continues to support me,” Brady wrote. “I truly always thought I would stay undefeated but I’m some ways a feel a relief maybe this is what need to become the absolute best me

“This pain I’m feeling in my heart is horrible it burns but at the end of the day I’m healthy and my family is healthy and know will come back better than ever,” Brady added. “I have to make some changes and get out of my Comfort zone. If you have mean things to say about me say them to me the people who continue mocking to my wife you will one day get what you deserve”

All things considered, it seems that Sean Brady is disappointed about losing to Belal Muhammad but is handling it as well as can be expected. It is going to be interesting to see how he rebounds, as he still has a ton of potential for greatness in the always-interesting welterweight division.

Who do you want to see Sean Brady matched up with when he returns to the Octagon?