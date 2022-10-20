Sean Brady Will Train With Khamzat Chimaev On One Condition

Sean Brady has indicated he’d be open to training with top welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, but only if Chimaev decides to vacate his current weight class.

Brady is set to meet Belal Muhammad in the featured prelim of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The event is arguably the most stacked one the UFC has put on this year, and that matchup between welterweight contenders could very easily headline a UFC Fight Night on its own.

Aside from Leon Edwards dethroning champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, the welterweight division’s most recent news of note was the drama surrounding UFC 279. That card was meant to be headlined by a welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, but Chimaev missed the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds on weigh-in day.

Some last-minute reshuffling of fighters on the main card managed to salvage the event, and Chimaev ended up submitting Kevin Holland in the first round of a 180-pound catchweight bout. Brady was asked about the weigh-in gaffe at the UFC 280 media day, where the 29-year-old seemed a bit skeptical about the circumstances of the incident.

“Yeah, I mean he came in nine pounds overweight but I’ve heard stories,” Brady explained. “I don’t really think he was nine pounds over, I think he probably drank a little bit. You know his coaches probably realized he was gonna have a hard cut, and they did the smart thing and told him to hydrate back up. He missed weight, it sucks.”

Brady Hopes That Chimaev Moves To Middleweight

Even with the setback at UFC 279, there’s arguably no fighter in the UFC with as much hype as the undefeated Chimaev currently has.

The 28-year-old entered the UFC in 2020 and made short work of his first four UFC opponents, finishing three of them inside the first round. “Borz” officially jumped into the upper tier of the welterweight division with a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns earlier this year, and Chimaev currently sits at #3 in the UFC rankings.

Brady has also done quite well for himself since joining the UFC and boasts an undefeated record of his own. His five previous UFC victories have earned him a #8-ranking, and a win over the #5-ranked Muhammad could put the 29-year-old in the welterweight title conversation.

Chimaev has yet to give any indication that he intends to leave the welterweight division after missing weight at UFC 279, but Brady is hopeful that “Borz” will make the jump to middleweight so the two can train together.

Chimaev made short work of Kevin Holland at UFC 279. (Zuffa LLC)

“He’s probably a middleweight, you know? Me and him have talked on social media, he seems like a cool dude. I’m hoping to train with him, as long as he’s going up to middleweight. So yeah, whatever he’s going to do, I hope he goes up though.”

UFC 280 is headlined by a bout for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title between Islam Makhachev and former champion Charles Oliveira. The co-main event also features a bantamweight title bout between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and another former champion in T.J. Dillashaw.

