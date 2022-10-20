O’Malley Was Offered A Camel In Abu Dhabi On One Condition

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley was offered a unique bribe by one fan in Abu Dhabi to teach him how to fight ahead of UFC 280.

O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan on the UFC 280 main card this Saturday. It’s a massive step up in competition for him after a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

O’Malley/Yan is one of the most highly anticipated fights on the card and figures to be a dream fight stylistically. Tensions rose between the two fighters at the UFC 280 pre-fight press conference on Thursday as well.

Amidst the chaos of fight week, O’Malley had a light-hearted moment while in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fan Gets Creative With Pitch To Sean O’Malley

MMA Fighting

During a recent interview with The Tobin and Leroy Show on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM (Miami), O’Malley explained how one fan in Abu Dhabi took fandom to a new level.

“Yeah the Suga Show is worldwide,” O’Malley said. “Some guy tried to trade me his camel for some fight lessons, so the Suga Show is worldwide.

“He was dead-ass serious. I think it was a very nice camel, but I had to turn it down.”

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the first time since UFC 267 last October. A year later, O’Malley is featured on one of the biggest cards of 2022 against his toughest adversary to date.

Dagestanis such as Islam Makhachev are the biggest fan favorites in Abu Dhabi this weekend, though they probably haven’t been offered the bribe that O’Malley was given this week.

Would you accept this camel bribe if you were Sean O’Malley?