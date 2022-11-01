Sean O’Malley Laments Current PPV Points Status

The current #1-ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley may not get PPV points as of yet, but he should, according to the man himself.

Sean O’Malley gained the status of first in waiting to the champion after beating the former king of the division Petr Yan at UFC 280. The scorecards garnered the skeptical eyes of some pockets within the MMA community that cried robbery. O’Malley, though, has assured everyone who will listen though, that he won the fight.

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera II?

Due to his crowning achievement thus far, O’Malley feels it is now time to get a larger chunk of the pie. This metaphorical chunk should come in the form of PPV points, as is common with both champions and stars. Sean O’Malley touched on a potential Chito Vera rematch. Speaking to The MMA Hour on the subject, the rainbow-haired assassin had this to say:

“Me vs Chito is the biggest fight in the division. It’s bigger than me vs Aljo numbers wise, I think. As far as number-wise, if they really wanted to sell it as a PPV… Again though, if we are doing it as a PPV, I wanna get PPV points. So that’s something I’m gonna talk to the UFC about. But yeah, I think that’s a massive fight that’s definitely gonna happen. In 2023-2024, I think.”

Sean O’Malley has indeed become a huge star. Since his debut on the contender series, his star power has ballooned to an epic size. now on track for a title shot, his Chito Vera loss hangs like a dark cloud. Vera himself has only risen in value after an all-time great knockout over legend Dominick Cruz. The pair seemed aligned to face again in the near future, possibly for a belt.

Who do you have winning an O’Malley vs Vera rematch?

