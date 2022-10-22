Sean O’Malley’s Controversial Win at UFC 280 Ignites Boxing Corruption Fears

Sean O’Malley got a controversial win over Petr Yan at UFC 280, and it has some people worried.

The UFC 280 fight between O’Malley and Yan was far more competitive than many critics thought it would be, with both men having moments and rocking one another throughout. However, with over a round’s worth of control time and heavy pressure for Yan, many people were shocked to see Suga’ Sean get the split decision nod over the former champion.

Henry Cejudo Questions Sean O’Malley’s Win

Following this controversial decision, the reaction among MMA fans was certainly contentious, as many people felt that Petr Yan got robbed and Sean O’Malley did not deserve the decision. However, former bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo took things a step further.

Taking to Twitter after the fight, Cejudo said what was on the minds of many, which was that O’Malley beating Yan was a massive robbery. However, he went further by appearing to suggest that there was some kind of fishiness to the judging, akin to that which is often seen in boxing, in order to promote the rising star.

“Worst robbery (in) UFC history, I hope our sport doesn’t become boxing @danawhite,” Cejudo wrote, tagging the UFC President.

This post would go viral quickly, with the comments being filled with people who agree with Cejudo about the decision being egregious, while others defend O’Malley for using his defensive wrestling and accurate striking to earn the win in the eyes of the judges.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC makes the decision to have a rematch between these two, which could potentially silence the critics, or reward Suga’ Sean with the title shot that he asked for, against the defending champion in Aljamain Sterling.

How did you score the fight between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan?