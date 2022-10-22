Fighters React To Sean O’Malley Defeating Petr Yan At UFC 280

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley passed the biggest test of his career with a three-round war against Petr Yan at UFC 280.

O’Malley and Yan faced off on the UFC 280 main card in one of the most highly-anticipated three-round fights in recent UFC history. The winner would likely get the next title shot, as UFC President Dana White alluded to during fight week interviews.

Yan and O’Malley threw hands from the opening seconds of the fight, swinging with jaw-dropping pace and combinations. The two also battled in a few scrambles on the ground, with each fighter having their moments.

After three rounds of action, O’Malley earned the nod on the judges’ scorecards via a split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29), despite many fans and pundits scoring the fight for Yan.

UFC Fighters Go Wild Watching Sean O’Malley Vs. Petr Yan

See what UFC fighters had to say watching O’Malley vs. Yan.

Round 1:

Let’s fucking go 😤 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

WAAAAAR YAN! Constant pressure from bell to bell



LET'S GOOOOO!#UFC280 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022

Who do you think took the first? — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 22, 2022

He’s too fast for you! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 22, 2022

Round 2:

WOOOOW WHAT A START OF ROUND 2 !!!!! — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 22, 2022

Crazy start of a second round #UFC280 🔥🔥🔥 — Duško Todorović (@todorovic_ufc) October 22, 2022

This is fire 🔥 @ufc massive moments — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 22, 2022

Wowwwwwwwwwwww this is amazing 🤩 😂 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

This is a banger that boy sean hands are nice great recovery by yan — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

REVERSE UNO CARD FROM YAN 🔄

WHAT A FIGHT!! #UFC280 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 22, 2022

Round 3:

Amazing 3rd! O’Malley and yan were banging!!!!! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 22, 2022

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!!! — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

Let’s go O malley #UFC280 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

What a performance by both fighters.

Fight of the night !!! — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 22, 2022

That was a great fight #UFC280 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) October 22, 2022

Badass fight — Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) October 22, 2022

O'Malley did waaaay better than I expected. Hats off to Yan. Hell of a fight. #UFC280 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022

Reaction To Judges’ Scorecards

Wow talk about UFC privilege this is getting outta hand. — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 22, 2022

Wowwwwwww. I had Yan winning 30-27 but none the less, O’Malley showed he’s an elite bantamweight. I’m sold that he’ll get his hands on a belt someday. #UFC280 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 22, 2022

Great fight but damn shame! — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) October 22, 2022

Credit to O'Malley for the strong performance but Yan won that — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 22, 2022

The best shooter in the ufc 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2022

Wow! don’t leave it to the judges the judges will make you cry…… @BurtWatson4real — Daniel Pineda (@DanielPitPineda) October 22, 2022

Wow that was the worst call I’ve seen in a long time! Yan definitely won that fight — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) October 22, 2022

O’Malley will likely be the next man in line for a UFC bantamweight title shot with the split decision win. He got a huge step up in competition and seized the opportunity in one of the best fights of 2022.

Entering UFC 280, O’Malley fought a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. He won three-straight fights before that, including knockouts of Thomas Almeida and Raulian Paiva.

Yan has now lost back-to-back close split decisions after losing the title to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification at UFC 259. After the DQ loss, he won the interim title over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267.

Check out the UFC 280 results and highlights here.