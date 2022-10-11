Sean Strickland Explains Why Ronda Rousey Is Everything That Is Wrong With The World

Sean Strickland is taking aim at Ronda Rousey for revealing suicidal thoughts to the public.

Sean Strickland seems to be always shooting unfiltered. As a result, he is almost becoming more known for what he says outside the cage than what he does inside of it. Strickland is making enemies quickly and has gotten himself into trouble by some of his controversial comments. Strickland is now taking aim at Ronda Rousey, seemingly out of the blue.

Strickland recently took to social media to post a video where he tears into the former UFC bantamweight champion. He rips on her for speaking out about her suicidal thoughts following her title loss in 2015. At the time, Rousey was reeling from her first career loss and spoke bout her feelings publically. She was a guest on the Ellen Degeneres Show where she explained her thoughts of suicide.

“I explained why I hate Ronda Rousey, why I find she is everything that’s wrong with the f–cking world,” Strickland said (h/t MMA Mania). “[Her Ellen appearance] was on the news, it was f–cking everywhere. I don’t know when suicide became cool but it became cool, like they made a Netflix show ‘13 Reasons.’ Everybody’s f–cking depressed, everybody is suicidal, and let me f–cking tell you guys, it is not f–cking cool. Depression is like cancer, it’s f–cking terminal. It’s like herpes, you might not have it but you always f–cking have it and it’s waiting to f–cking come out.”

Sean Strickland Thinks Ronda Rousey Sets A Bad Example Of Depression

Rousey has a family history of suicide. Her father took his own life when Rousey was younger which affected her greatly. She wrote about this in her autobiography and has spoken about it on several occasions. She later spoke about overcoming these thoughts and that is what Strickland has a problem with.

“Suicidal thoughts, for the people who have it, it’s even f–cking worse. You fixate on it, you dwell on it, you start thinking about how you’re gonna do it. You start thinking about where you’re gonna do it, you start think about how your people are gonna take it, you really fantasize about it and it’s f–cking miserable. It’s not a fleeting thought because you lost a fight. And I hate Ronda Rousey because she used something so f–ked up and so serious as a ‘but I overcame it’ strong moment when it’s f–king not.”

Strickland has his next bout in front of him as he is set to take on Jared Cannonier as the main event on Dec. 17.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is always available, visit 988lifeline.org.