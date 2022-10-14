Shane Burgos Responds To White’s Post PFL Signing Comments

Newly signed PFL featherweight Shane Burgos has nothing but respect for UFC President Dana White despite the promotion’s failure to sign him to a new deal.

Burgos will make his PFL debut next month at the 2022 PFL Championships on November 25th. He’ll face another former UFC fighter, Marlon Moraes, in a featherweight matchup to wrap up the 2022 PFL calendar year.

Burgos’ surprising deal with the PFL sent shockwaves around the MMA community earlier this year. He was one of the fastest-rising featherweights in the UFC and recently came off of a win over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island.

Just days after Burgos’ free agency decision, White claimed the UFC made mistakes that led to Burgos going in another direction. He wouldn’t specify what the alleged errors were that loosened their leverage in negotiations.

Shane Burgos ‘Flattered’ By Dana White’s Post-PFL Deal Frustration

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Burgos responded to White’s apparent frustration with not re-signing him.

“100% flattering,” Burgos said. “He not only gave me praise for the fighter I am but the type of person I am. So that meant a lot to me. He didn’t have to say anything about me at all…he could’ve said whatever he wanted to say to make himself feel good. He said the truth, flattering, and I deeply appreciate that.”

Burgos attracted the attention of the PFL earlier in his career during his last free agency period, ultimately re-signing with the UFC on a new deal. He went on to pick up wins over the likes of Cub Swanson, Makwan Amirkhani, and Billy Quarantillo.

Burgos enters the PFL in the physical prime of his career in MMA, though there will still be many unanswered questions about what would’ve happened had the UFC signed him for more fights.

