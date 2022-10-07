Shavkat Rakhmonov Has Had His Recent Callout Accepted

A long-time callout target of UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov is seriously entertaining the idea of fighting him in the Octagon.

Rakhmonov has had a hard time getting a fight booked following his impressive submission win over Neil Magny back in June. He’s won 16 straight fights to begin his professional career and is 4-0 since signing with the UFC.

Rakhmonov, arguably one of the most dangerous 170lbers in the UFC, has called out a series of top contenders in recent months. This includes former title challenger Stephen Thompson, who has categorically rejected the matchup.

As Rakhmonov continues to wait in the wings for his next fight, he seems to have a willing adversary following a recent social media post by one of the division’s top fighters.

Shavkat Rakhmonov Has Now Garnered The Attention Of Geoff Neal

In a recent tweet, UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal teased an active approach to a fight with Rakhmonov coming to fruition.

Had my team call Sean this morning. Be careful what you wish for. See you soon 😤 @Rakhmonov1994 — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) October 6, 2022

“Had my team call [UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby] this morning,” Neal said. “Be careful what you wish for. See you soon [Shavkat Rakhmonov].”

Neal has won back-to-back fights, including most recently knocking out Vicente Luque back in August. He earned a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio to snap a two-fight losing skid against Magny and Thompson.

Rakhmonov has called out Neal in the past with little enthusiasm reciprocated. A few months later, it seems that Neal has lightened up to the idea of facing Rakhmonov in the Octagon.

A fight between Neal and Rakhmonov would make a lot of sense for the welterweight division picture, especially with it being a striker vs. grappler matchup. It’s unclear if the UFC will go ahead with the matchup, though Rakhmonov seems to have one of his wishes granted.

What do you think about the potential Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov fight?