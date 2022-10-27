Shields Provides Update On MMA Future After Marshall Win

Claressa Shields is fresh off her recent boxing win but has a plan for her MMA return.

With all the hype surrounding Claressa Shields in MMA, it might be easy to forget that she is first and foremost a boxer. Shields made the crossover to MMA and has shown real promise in the sport. She has the drive to be great and is already calling for some of the best MMA fighters around, however she is still in full swing of her boxing career that is still taking off.

Shields is coming off her most recent boxing win over Savannah Marshall on Oct. 15. This win was the 13th as a professional for Shields and allowed her to retain her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF, and The Ring female middleweight titles and added the WBO female middleweight title to the mix. She is one of the most popular female fighters today and with the opportunity to make a jump to MMA could soon be in line for female fighter GOAT.

Claressa Shields Does Have A Plan To Return To PFL

Shields signed a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL) back in 2020. She has fought twice for the promotion, with one win and one loss. It has now been a year since Shields last stepped foot in the PFL cage, but is promising a return soon.

She spoke to The Detroit News about when fans can expect her back. She was asked if she would be available for the PFL final event being held in November, to which he answered.

“No, we ended up pushing it back, but I will be in an MMA cage next year for a few fights,” she said.

Shields was originally set to face Marshall on Sept. 10 but due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the fight was pushed back a month, therefore pushing Shields’ MMA return as well.

Are you excited to see Claressa Shields back in the PFL cage?