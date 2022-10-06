MMA Legend Shogun Rua Returns At UFC 283

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Shogun Rua isn’t hanging up the gloves quite yet as he’s set to return at the first pay-per-view of 2023.

Rua will return to the Octagon at UFC 283 for the promotion’s return to Rio de Janeiro, BR on Jan. 23. MMA journalist Alex Behunin was the first to report the news of Rua’s next fight.

Rua will face former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout Ihor Potieria in his comeback fight. The 26-year-old Potieria made his UFC debut at UFC 277 earlier this year, losing via a standing TKO to Nicolae Negumereanu.

Rua last fought against former light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 274, falling via a split decision. Before that, he lost via TKO to Paul Craig at UFC 255 in Nov. 2020.

It’s uncertain if this is the last fight on the 40-year-old Rua’s contract, but it can be safely assumed that he’s in the twilight of his career and his MMA retirement is likely nearing.

Rua made his UFC debut at UFC 76 in Sept. 2007 following a long, decorated run in Pride FC. He won the 2005 Pride Middleweight Grand Prix by earning wins over Ricardo Arona and Alistair Overeem, to name a few.

Rua went on to earn wins over the likes of Kevin Randleman and Kazuhiro Nakamura before signing with the UFC. His first two UFC wins came against Mark Coleman and Chuck Liddell in 2009.

Rua earned the UFC light heavyweight title over Lyoto Machida at UFC 113 before losing the belt to the youngest-ever UFC champion, Jon Jones, in his first defense at UFC 128.

Rua/Potieria adds to an impressive-looking card at UFC 283. The card will feature the tetralogy between UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and UFC Interim Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno.

This will be the UFC’s first event in Brazil since a UFC Fight Night event headlined by Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to take shape across the world.

