Slap Fighting Granted NSAC Approval Thanks To Dana White

Dana White is now in the slap-fighting business with Power Slap League.

UFC President Dana White has decades of experience in fight promotion. He has been at the head of the UFC since the early 2000s and is responsible for making the promotion what it is today.

Since the inception of the UFC, mixed martial arts has grown exponentially and is now one of the most popular sports in the world. White has had a lot to do with the growth of not only the UFC organization but the sport itself. Now he is looking to transform another type of combat sport, slap fighting.

Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta Have Created A New Slap Fighting League

Slap fighting might not sound like a sport to you but it is becoming one. Over the past few years slap fighting has grown in popularity and competitions have been popping up in many places around the world. The concept is two people slap each other with open hands and see who can take a harder hit. Many times people will get slapped unconscious during these “fights.” Videos of these fights have gone viral on social media.

Now White alongside his old UFC partner Lorenzo Fertitta have created a company called Power Slap Leauge and together have gotten approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

This new league has been given permission to hold events in the state of Nevada and White and company are looking to start later this year. The plan is to hold events in the UFC APEX, where many UFC events have been held since 2020. There is also a plan to broadcast the events before the end of the year per MMA Fighting, but no more details were given at this time.

Have you seen slap fighting and if so what do you think of it?