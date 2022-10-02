MMA Twitter Reacts To Yusuff’s 30-Second Win At UFC Vegas 61

Sodiq Yusuff barely even had time to break a sweat in his main card bout opposite Don Shainis at UFC Vegas 61.

The 29-year-old entered the matchup with the debuting Shainis as the event’s biggest favorite by a rather significant margin, but Yusuff’s performance showed why he was so heavily favored.

The two featherweights came together early, and a clinch allowed “Super” to hammer knees to the body of Shainis as the UFC debutant tried to get to the fence for a takedown. The attempt to get things to the canvas turned out to be ill-advised, as Yusuff quickly wrapped up the neck of “Shameless” and forced a tap just 30 seconds into the fight.

SHORT NIGHT AT THE OFFICE FOR YUSUFF 💼 #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/b6ZnohHrBr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 1, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Yusuff’s Quick Win

Even though a Yusuff victory was the assumed outcome for the fight, a number of people still commented on how dominant “Super” looked at UFC Vegas 61.

Damn that was quick — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 1, 2022

Sodiq Yusuff gets the first Submission win of his career in just 30 seconds over Don Shainis via a Front Choke. Yusuff now adding submissions to his game makes him a real scary 145er#UFCVegas61 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) October 1, 2022

The series of knees from the Thai clinch by Yusuff was just ridiculous. A lot of fighters would have gone down to those body shots, and then he pulls off the choke on top of it. Incredible showing. #UFCVegas61 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 1, 2022

Sodiq Yusuff just went scorched earth on Don Shainis with knees and then wrapped up a guillotine choke in under a minute#UFCVegas61 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 1, 2022

Yusuff did EXACTLY what he had to do here. Pretty much everything to lose. Amazing showing. #UFCVegas61 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) October 1, 2022

Yusuff is now on a two-fight win streak after Arnold Allen handed the 29-year-old his only UFC loss in April 2021.

