Saturday, October 1, 2022
HomeNews

MMA Twitter Reacts To Yusuff’s 30-Second Win At UFC Vegas 61

By Drew Beaupré
(UFC Vegas 61)
Latest MMA News

Sodiq Yusuff barely even had time to break a sweat in his main card bout opposite Don Shainis at UFC Vegas 61.

The 29-year-old entered the matchup with the debuting Shainis as the event’s biggest favorite by a rather significant margin, but Yusuff’s performance showed why he was so heavily favored.

The two featherweights came together early, and a clinch allowed “Super” to hammer knees to the body of Shainis as the UFC debutant tried to get to the fence for a takedown. The attempt to get things to the canvas turned out to be ill-advised, as Yusuff quickly wrapped up the neck of “Shameless” and forced a tap just 30 seconds into the fight.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Yusuff’s Quick Win

Even though a Yusuff victory was the assumed outcome for the fight, a number of people still commented on how dominant “Super” looked at UFC Vegas 61.

Yusuff is now on a two-fight win streak after Arnold Allen handed the 29-year-old his only UFC loss in April 2021.

MMA News has all the of the highlights and results from UFC Vegas 61.

Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.