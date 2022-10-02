MMA Twitter Reacts To Yusuff’s 30-Second Win At UFC Vegas 61

Sodiq Yusuff barely even had time to break a sweat in his main card bout opposite Don Shainis at UFC Vegas 61.
The 29-year-old entered the matchup with the debuting Shainis as the event’s biggest favorite by a rather significant margin, but Yusuff’s performance showed why he was so heavily favored.
The two featherweights came together early, and a clinch allowed “Super” to hammer knees to the body of Shainis as the UFC debutant tried to get to the fence for a takedown. The attempt to get things to the canvas turned out to be ill-advised, as Yusuff quickly wrapped up the neck of “Shameless” and forced a tap just 30 seconds into the fight.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Yusuff’s Quick Win
Even though a Yusuff victory was the assumed outcome for the fight, a number of people still commented on how dominant “Super” looked at UFC Vegas 61.
Yusuff is now on a two-fight win streak after Arnold Allen handed the 29-year-old his only UFC loss in April 2021.
