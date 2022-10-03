Sonnen Names Who Jake Paul Should Make MMA Debut Against

Jake Paul has seemingly announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen knows exactly who he should fight.

Paul has been fairly successful in his boxing career this far, knocking out every man he has ever faced, including two former UFC fighters. While he has the biggest test of his career coming up against Anderson Silva, he recently made the announcement that he was making the move to MMA, working with a major promotion and training at top MMA gym American Kickboxing Academy, home to former champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, to name a select few.

“I’m working with a big organization right now, a whole thing in MMA. It also has to do with me fighting, and we’re gonna have an announcement soon,” Paul said in an episode of his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul.

Chael Sonnen Wants Jake Paul vs Dillon Danis

Image Credit: Bellator MMA

While he was a bit ambiguous with what the plans are, it seems at least possible that Jake Paul could be taking an MMA fight in some sort of format. Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes he knows exactly who he should sign with and who his first opponent should be.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Sonnen explained that since Paul is currently having his boxing fights promoted with the help of Showtime, it would make sense for him to do MMA under their umbrella as well, by signing to Bellator.

In fact, Sonnen says that he would like to see the YouTube boxer face BJJ standout and Conor McGregor‘s training partner, Dillon Danis in the promotion.

“(Paul) does his boxing in Showtime. Showtime hosts Bellator. It’s the same people. The same people Jake is working with, for marketing, for PR, for production with boxing, are the same folks at Showtime that also represent Bellator,” Sonnen said.

“Not to mention, the perfect opponent right now, for Jake, is Dillon Danis who is under contract with Bellator, so that would be a strong leading candidate.”

While this was not the only option that Chael Sonnen offered, it is one that makes a lot of sense consider the fact that Dillon Danis and Jake Paul have been going back and forth for a while, even talking about boxing each other.

That said, with Danis being signed to Bellator, albeit not having competed since 2019, this does seem like a logical option for Paul should he officially take the MMA plunge.

How would an MMA fight between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis go down?