Sonnen Says Nickal Will Get Last-Second Debut Opponent Switch

Chael Sonnen feels he has an idea of a better test for Bo Nickal for his upcoming UFC debut at UFC 282.

Nickal earned a shot in the UFC following back-to-back first-round wins on Dana White‘s Contender Series. His most recent win came against Donovan Beard in a quick submission in the DWCS season finale.

Nickal already has his debut booked for UFC 282 on December 10th against Jamie Pickett. A fellow DWCS alum, Pickett has earned recent wins over Joseph Holmes and Laureano Staropoli in the Octagon.

While Nickal’s debut has been finalized, Sonnen feels the Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight at UFC 282 won’t come to fruition, setting up Nickal for a potential move up in the card’s hierarchy.

Chael Sonnen Predicts New Matchmaking For Bo Nickal

During a recent segment of his Beyond the Fight podcast, Sonnen explained who Nickal will end up fighting at UFC 282.

“Bo Nickal vs. Dricus Du Plessis for Bo’s first time in the UFC,” Sonnen said. “December 10th, what do you guys think? That’s a hard fight. Dricus is a very good fighter. In my opinion, he’s very good, and he’s extremely aggressive…I’ve been telling you as calmly as long as I can, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till isn’t going to happen…Bo Nickal is going to start in Vegas for a pay-per-view.

“For now, it appears Bo Nickal is going to be the main event of the undercard… Du Plessis is a straight-up badass… this is a tough guy, he’s going to be taking on Bo on very short notice. Either Darren Till or Du Plessis is going to have the opportunity to fight Bo Nickal…I’m suggesting it for you, creating the conversation.”

Sonnen didn’t explain why he feels Till/Du Plessis won’t happen, though it may have to do with pre-fight injuries. Till is returning following an injury that forced him to withdraw from UFC London earlier this year against Jack Hermansson.

Nickal and Till have gone back and forth in recent days after Till’s post-DWCS threat to Nickal. After getting word of Till’s harsh comments, Nickal downplayed Till’s trash talk and mocked his recent loss to Derek Brunson.

Du Plessis made his UFC debut against Markus Perez in Oct. 2020, earning a first-round knockout. He earned a unanimous decision win over Brad Tavares at UFC 276 back in July.

The UFC has hinted at a slow pace for Nickal, though the promotion may have to throw him into the fire if Sonnen is correct.

