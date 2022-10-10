Sterling Explains Why Islam Makhachev’s Team Is Overhyping Him

Aljamain Sterling has a theory regarding the hype that Islam Makhachev has been getting from his team.

Few fighters have had the amount of hype heading into their first title fight like Makhachev has, having been touted as a future champion by his close friend and training partner, former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the rest of the team at AKA. This has translated to the oddsmakers too, with him being a huge favorite heading into his title bout with Charles Oliveira, at UFC 280.

Aljamain Sterling Questions Islam Makhachev’s Team

While there is a ton of hype behind Makhachev, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is not sure that he agrees with these grandiose assessments. In fact, he explained in a recent interview that he believes that there is a reason Khabib and the rest of Islam’s team are backing him so much.

Sterling explained that he thinks the plan is to talk so highly of Makhachev that it has an effect on Charles Oliveira’s mentality. He says that it is their hope that Oliveira will break mentally and give up like he used to before changing his reputation as the champion.

“I think (his team) is hyping up Islam. Rightfully so, but I think they’re doing it to try to maybe get in Oliveira’s head. Maybe they think they can break him if they get in his head early, and then maybe the old Oliveira who would probably quit in a fight, maybe that guy shows up. But I don’t know, I think Oliveira’s in a different place,” Sterling said.

This is an interesting point from Aljamain Sterling, and the effects this could have on Charles Oliveira. That being said, Islam Makhachev will have no choice but to back up the hype when he attempts to capture UFC lightweight gold on October 22nd.

