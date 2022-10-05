Sterling Picks Who Would Win Nickal/Chimaev Grappling Match

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has chosen a winner in the hypothetical proposed grappling bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal.

Sterling uploaded a video giving his thoughts on the pair on his YouTube channel. He gave his two cents on Khamzat Chimaev if he were to grapple with NCAA Division I wrestling champion Bo Nickal. The prospect is 3-0 in his MMA career, with the back-to-back Contender Series wins giving him a hype train for his debut unlike many have ever had.

Sterling himself seems sold on Nickal and his wrestling, even if the stand-up isn’t quite as developed in his opinion. He thinks, much like UFC president Dana White, that it is premature for the pair to fight in a cage. A grappling match-up though, according to Sterling, is a whole different story.

“This would be insane. I don’t want to see these guys fight right now [in the UFC].”

Sterling Chooses A Winner Between Chimaev and Nickal

“Khamzat’s got way more experience, I think just being in there with Gilbert Burns alone does a ton for his stock, in terms of the experience department. The grappling is going to be very, very highly contested, but then the stand-up will make things very, very different. I would love to see them grapple, I think that would be a fun one.”

Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Sterling respects the experience factor in MMA that “Borz” holds over Nickal. Nickal, though, would take the nod in a straight grappling contest, he believes. Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I champion, and there are less than a handful of people that could beat the stand-out wrestler.

“I would take the folk style wrestler [Bo Nickal] over the freestyle wrestler [Khamzat Chimaev].”

Nickal called out Khamzat Chimaev post-victory at DWCS, with the Chechen following the McGregor mold of feigning confusion as to who the potential opponent is. Whether they ever meet up remains to be seen. What is for sure though, is for as long as both men are undefeated, the fight rumor will carry on.

