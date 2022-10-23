Vera Vows To Give Sterling A Mouthful Of Chitos After Callout

Dana White may have suggested Henry Cejudo as the next challenger for the bantamweight title, but Aljamain Sterling has different ideas.

Sterling scored his second title defense against TJ Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event, but not without yet another bit of controversy. While he was able to secure a relatively easy second-round TKO over the former two-time champ, he did so to an opponent with a dislocated shoulder, that popped out multiple times in the fight.

Aljamain Sterling Calls Out Chito Vera

There are a ton of contenders in the shark tank that is the bantamweight division, with Sean O’Malley scoring a big win over former champion Petr Yan on the same UFC 280 card, and Dana White suggesting former champ-champ Henry Cejudo might be next up. However, Aljamain Sterling has a different idea of who he would like to face next.

Following the fight, Sterling welcomed all comers for his title, prompting a tweet from Marlon “Chito” Vera, who has wins in four of his last five fights, including a victory over the aforementioned O’Malley. He offered a comedically worded threat, playing off of his iconic nickname.

“I’m gonna put the whole bag of chitos on ya mouth,” Vera wrote.

Taking to Twitter after this, the champ set his sights on Vera, responding to this message. Sterling tweeted at Chito, with a wordless callout, simply conveying the message that he would like for the two of them to make some money together.

“@chitoveraUFC 👀😁💰” Sterling tweeted, simply.

This prompted a reply from Vera, who is understandably all too excited to be considered for the title shot, especially given the circumstances of the division. He replied to Sterling, conveying the fact that he is willing to take this fight whenever.

Let’s do it anytime,” Chito responded.

Now, it is unclear whether or not the UFC will listen to this request from Aljamain Sterling, and book the fight with Chito Vera. No matter what direction they choose to go, there are plenty of exciting matches to be made at the top of the 135lb division.

How does a fight between Aljamain Sterling and Chito Vera play out?