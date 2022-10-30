Twitter Reacts To Steve Garcia’s Brutal TKO Win Against Hooper

Steve Garcia put on a dominant striking display for the short period of time that his fight with Chase Hooper lasted at UFC Vegas 63.

After being knocked out in the first round of his last matchup at UFC 275, “Mean Machine” wasted no time going after Hooper in their featherweight bout.

A barrage of huge punches dropped the 23-year-old twice in quick succession right off the bat, but Garcia had no interest in engaging on the ground and decided to let Hooper back up.

The 30-year-old welcomed Hooper back to his feet with a hard leg kick and another left hand that sent him to the canvas again. “The Dream” got up and attempted a few desperate punches and spinning attacks, but another left hand from Garcia resulted in a fourth knockdown and a couple follow-up hammer firsts before the fight was finally stopped.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Garcia’s Performance

Garcia entered UFC Vegas 63 as the underdog, and the MMA community was impressed by how quickly he was able to dispatch Hooper.

Holy smokes, Steve Garcia landed four knockdowns on Chase Hooper in the first round and finished him in absolutely brutal fashion. WOW. #UFCVegas63 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 29, 2022

Steve Garcia with a dominant win over Chase Hooper.



He landed some big shots and while Hooper was able to stay in the fight, Herb Dean had seen enough and helps Hooper fight another day. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 29, 2022

Man, Steve Garcia just mauled Chase Hooper. That was one-way traffic. #UFCVegas63 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 29, 2022

Steve Garcia destroys Chase Hooper, dropping him three times before getting the stoppage. What a showing from Garcia! #UFCVegas63 — Ryan Frederick (@ryanjfrederick) October 29, 2022

Holy hell. Steve Garcia just destroyed Chase Hooper #UFCVegas63 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 29, 2022

Chase Hooper looks like someone chucked a grape jelly filled balloon at his face. Steve Garcia wasn't playing today. #UFCVegas63 — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) October 29, 2022

Steve Garcia was always a dangerous matchup for Hooper, didn't figure he'd get it done like that though #UFCVegas63 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) October 29, 2022

Sheeesh. Steve Garcia just absolutley throttled Hooper. #UFCVegas63 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) October 29, 2022

“Mean Machine” is now 2-2 in the UFC after rebounding from his knockout loss in June. Hooper entered this matchup having beaten Felipe Colares in his last fight, but now falls to 3-3 overall since joining the UFC in 2019.

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Vegas 63 here, including Garcia’s TKO win over Hooper!