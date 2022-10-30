Twitter Reacts To Steve Garcia’s Brutal TKO Win Against Hooper

Steve Garcia put on a dominant striking display for the short period of time that his fight with Chase Hooper lasted at UFC Vegas 63.
After being knocked out in the first round of his last matchup at UFC 275, “Mean Machine” wasted no time going after Hooper in their featherweight bout.
A barrage of huge punches dropped the 23-year-old twice in quick succession right off the bat, but Garcia had no interest in engaging on the ground and decided to let Hooper back up.
The 30-year-old welcomed Hooper back to his feet with a hard leg kick and another left hand that sent him to the canvas again. “The Dream” got up and attempted a few desperate punches and spinning attacks, but another left hand from Garcia resulted in a fourth knockdown and a couple follow-up hammer firsts before the fight was finally stopped.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Garcia’s Performance
Garcia entered UFC Vegas 63 as the underdog, and the MMA community was impressed by how quickly he was able to dispatch Hooper.
“Mean Machine” is now 2-2 in the UFC after rebounding from his knockout loss in June. Hooper entered this matchup having beaten Felipe Colares in his last fight, but now falls to 3-3 overall since joining the UFC in 2019.
Check out the full results and highlights from UFC Vegas 63 here, including Garcia’s TKO win over Hooper!