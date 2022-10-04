Stipe Miocic Becomes Part Owner Of A Pizza Restaurant

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has a new business venture.

It has been a while since fans have seen former champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC Octagon. Miocic last fought in March of 2021 when he lost his title to reigning champion Francis Ngannou. Miocic has not been in a rush to return to the cage since that fight although there have been rumors of a return from time to time. The former champ has plenty going on outside the cage that rushing to get back in without good reason may not be high on his list.

In addition to being a full-time fighter, he was also working as a firefighter throughout his championship reign to now. He has a couple of other business ventures as well. He is a partner in a coffee company that helps out fellow firefighters and now has taken partial ownership of a pizza chain.

Stipe Miocic Is Now In The Pizza Business

Miocic is now a strategic partner with the Clevland-based pizza chain called Romeo’s Pizza. The popular pizza chain near Miocic’s home in Ohio has welcomed him into the family. Miocic is now part owner of one of the 60 Romeo’s Pizza locations.

“Pizza makes the world go round. I’ve spent the last 20 years eating at Romeo’s, and to me, it’s the best pizza in Ohio … and the world,” he said via QSR magazine. “A business endeavor relating to one of my favorite foods is the best opportunity I could ask for.”

Miocic has been waiting out his UFC return but has been linked in talks for a rumored bout with Jon Jones. Some thought the two could be fighting this year for the title or interim title, however, those rumors never panned out.

In the meantime, Miocic will continue doing what he has been doing, only now he will be enjoying even more pizza, good thing he is a heavyweight.

Do you think Stipe Miocic will ever return to the UFC?