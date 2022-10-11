Strickland: “I Don’t Know Who The F**k Bo Nickal Is”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is not one bit worried about the incoming arrival of wrestling prodigy Bo Nickal — because he doesn’t know who he is…

Not many names have attracted as much attention and discussion in the UFC in recent times as Nickal, and he’s yet to even appear inside the Octagon. The hype surrounding the three-time NCAA Division I National Champion was built through two victories on this year’s edition of Dana White‘s Contender Series.

After quickly submitting Zachary Borrego in August, “The Allen Assassin” returned for the final DWCS card of 2022 last month, where he officially secured a UFC contract by stopping Donovan Beard in under a minute.

BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/IDkLeYpj7F — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2022

With two wins that went viral in the MMA fanbase, an addition to EA Sports’ UFC 4 video game, and a debut fight quickly booked for the UFC 282 pay-per-view on December 10, Nickal has quickly made a splash on the sport’s biggest stage.

But apparently not enough of one for a certain controversial contender to have taken notice…

Strickland Tells Nickal To “Stay In Penn State”

During a recent clip posted on the Extra Thiccc YouTube channel, Strickland is asked about Nickal’s arrival in the UFC’s 185-pound weight class.

Despite taking the mainstream scene by storm in recent months, “Tarzan” appeared none the wiser as to who “The Allen Assassin” is. With that, the #7-ranked middleweight encouraged the 26-year-old to go back to Pennsylvania State University.

“Who the f*ck is Bo Nickal? Bo Nickal? Who is that guy,” Strickland said. “Did he knock a guy out? Did he take him down? What did he do? Bro, I don’t know who the f*ck Bo Nickal is. Penn State? I don’t know what f*cking Penn State is either, man. The f*c k is that? Don’t they like, molest kids at that f*cking school, dude? Didn’t something bad happen there? I don’t know, you stay in Penn State.”

While he may not be aware of Nickal at the moment, if the UFC newcomer achieves his immediate ambitions in the coming months, Strickland will need to make note of his presence.

Nickal, who appears set to make his opening Octagon outing against Jamie Pickett later this year, is targeting a quick climb into the top 10 before securing a title shot in 2024. With Strickland boasting a high ranking, a future meeting between the pair is certainly a possibility.

Like Nickal, Strickland is set to appear in the cage in December. The outspoken contender will headline the UFC’s year-ending card opposite recent title challenger Jared Cannonier.

New date. Same goal. Sean Strickland will now face Jared Cannonier in a middleweight main event on December 17. 💥 #GP pic.twitter.com/lfvn8uM9CG — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) October 1, 2022

Should Strickland and Nickal’s paths cross down the line, it’ll make for an interesting clash of personalities and mindsets.

While the former collegiate wrestler has been vocal about his plan to change the perception of MMA and drive a more professional attitude to the sport, Strickland’s past remarks include expressing a desire to kill an opponent.

With that, it’s safe to say that the two middleweights couldn’t be any more opposite.

