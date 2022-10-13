Strickland Reacts To “Weasel” Zuckerberg’s Apex Appearance

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has reacted to Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance cageside for UFC Vegas 61 earlier this month.

At the October 1 event, the usual small presence of fans inside the Apex was missing and media members were not invited to cover the card in person. Initial reports that Meta Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg had rented out the facility were rubbished online by UFC President Dana White.

But lo and behold, shortly before the main card, Zuckerberg appeared behind the steel alongside his wife. A post later in the night suggested that he’d been invited to the event by the promotion.

While some fighters and fans suggested that Zuckerberg’s presence was a positive, others criticized the fact that it came at the expense of fans and the athletes competing, who weren’t given the usual opportunity to speak to the media in post-fight interviews.

The latest to react to Zuckerberg’s front-row experience at UFC Vegas 61 was #7-ranked 185lber Strickland. As expected, he didn’t mince words.

Strickland: ‘White Knows Zuckerberg Is A Weasel’

During a clip posted on the Extra Thiccc YouTube channel, Strickland can be seen answering a question about the promotion’s special visitor in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago.

After joking that he couldn’t “hate” on the Facebook founder through fear of losing his place in the UFC, “Tarzan” proceeded to label the 38-year-old entrepreneur a “weasel” — a description he believes White would also agree with.

However, he went on to provide a poetic breakdown of the impact money can have on how people act with “weasels.” That term was a common theme in the outspoken middleweight’s remarks…

“You can’t make me f*cking hate on Zuckerberg after telling me he’s buddies with Dana White. He’s gonna get me kicked outta the UFC,” Strickland said. “Nah, Mark Zuckerberg, he’s a f*cking weasel. He’s a f*cking weasel. I know he’s a weasel, I’m sure Dana White knows he’s a weasel, but he’s a weasel with a lot of f*cking money. When you meet these f*cking weasels with a lot of money, you’re nice to these f*cking weasels. Why? Because they give you a lot of f*cking money.

“So, Zuckerberg, if you wanna come be my weasel little f*cking friend, and talk about the Metaverse, and how you f*cking jerk off to cartoons — you know he does that — then I’ll be your buddy,” Strickland added. “Zuckerberg, let’s be buddies, man. Give me some of your f*cking money. I’ll make you look like less of a f*cking weirdo.”

Something tells us the UFC won’t be inviting Zuckerberg back for the next Strickland-headlined card…

After an infection forced him out of their original date this weekend, Strickland will next face Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 on December 17.

Fortunately for fans — or unfortunately depending on your mindset towards Strickland’s often-controversial remarks — “Tarzan” will likely be able to sit with the mic in his hand post-fight should he defeat “The Kill Gorilla.”

New date. Same goal. Sean Strickland will now face Jared Cannonier in a middleweight main event on December 17. 💥 #GP pic.twitter.com/lfvn8uM9CG — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) October 1, 2022

