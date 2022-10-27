Surging BW Prospect Baffled By Sean O’Malley’s Ranking

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley‘s jump to the top spot in the latest bantamweight rankings continues to be met with mixed reactions.

O’Malley defeated Yan via a split decision in the biggest win of his career at UFC 280 last weekend. While he left the Octagon victorious, the decision was highly controversial as many believe Yan deserved to earn the win on the judges’ scorecards.

Just days after the controversial win, O’Malley skyrocketed 10 spots from #11 to #1 in the latest UFC bantamweight rankings. He could potentially fight for the title for his next Octagon appearance.

O’Malley’s jump is one of the biggest in recent UFC history, although at least one bantamweight doesn’t feel it’s justified.

Umar Nurmagomedov Questions Sean O’Malley’s #1 Ranking

In a recent tweet, Umar Nurmagomedov blasted O’Malley’s position in the bantamweight rankings.

How can Sean O Malley be #1 in the division when there are many other monsters that can eat him? — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) October 26, 2022

MMA judging, along with the rankings system itself, has been a hot topic over the past year. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall blasted the rankings system for lacking merit earlier this year.

O’Malley’s win over Yan further fueled the debate surrounding open scoring and other potential solutions to head-scratching scorecards. Upcoming UFC Vegas 63 headliner Calvin Kattar mentioned at his media day that judges need to be held more accountable.

As for Nurmagomedov, he could potentially set himself up for a future matchup with O’Malley with a few more wins. He’s won 15 fights to begin his professional career, including most recently against Nate Maness in June.

While it’s debatable if O’Malley’s sharp rise in the division is warranted or not, he’ll have the opportunity to silence the detractors if he gets the belt.

What do you think about Sean O’Malley’s #1 ranking?