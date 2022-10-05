Suspect Arrested For Fatal Shooting Of Australian Boxing Instructor

A suspect has been arrested for the August shooting of an Australian boxing instructor in Los Angeles following a lengthy search by homicide detectives.

According to the report from The Sydney Morning Herald, 30-year-old Azuma Bennett was outside of a medical marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills near Los Angeles International Airport when he was fatally shot eight times.

After working to identify a suspect in the shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department made a statement indicating they had arrested Los Angeles resident Gabriel Alvarado in late September.

(Sydney Morning Herald)

“On September 22, 2022 investigators arrested Gabriel Alvarado, a Hispanic male from the Los Angeles area, for the murder of Azuma Bennett.”

Bennett moved to the United States from Australia in 2018. “Zoomi” had previously worked as a fitness and boxing instructor in Australia and continued working in that capacity when he moved to Los Angeles.

Bennett Remembered In L.A. And Australia

Not long after the 30-year-old’s death, his former boss Tony Del Vecchio from Bondi Boxing in Australia told Nine News about Bennett’s personality and their reaction to the tragedy.

“From what we’ve been told, he’s been shot several times point-blank,” Del Vecchio said. “We are absolutely devastated…He just exuded happiness. He was the life of the party. Our hearts bleed for all of those left behind.”

Bennett’s death was felt in Los Angeles as well as in his native Australia, as Santa Monica-based Fightr Boxing Club shared their own post reacting to the news.

“Azuma left an enduring impact on the LA boxing community and helped change the lives of those that surrounded him. He will be missed but never forgotten.”

Alvarado is currently expected to face trial for the deadly shooting in a Los Angeles court on November 21.

