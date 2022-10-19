TJ Dillashaw Explains Why Sterling Is A “Boring Champion”

It’s safe to say that former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw isn’t a fan of Aljamain Sterling‘s style entering their UFC 280 grudge match.

Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw will compete in his first title fight since vacating the bantamweight title due to a two-year USADA suspension.

Dillashaw sat cageside to watch Sterling defend his title against Petr Yan at UFC 273 earlier this year via a split decision. Since then, the heat and bad blood between them has intensified as they’re days away from meeting in the Octagon.

Sterling has made many enemies over the past two years since he controversially earned the belt against Yan at UFC 259 via disqualification. His actions since have rubbed Dillashaw the wrong way and lessened his respect.

TJ Dillashaw Rips “Boring Champion” Aljamain Sterling Ahead Of UFC 280

Image Credits: MMA Fighting on YouTube & Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dillashaw explained why he doesn’t see Sterling as a dangerous opponent.

“It also comes down to the fact that this champion I’m fighting is very boring,” Dillashaw said. “He’s a very boring champion as in the fact of his fighting style. I feel like I’ve given people a reason to hate on me, but people hate him because he’s just a douchebag and he is a boring fighter. Maybe that’s a little why this fight is flying under the radar, he’s never been in those dragged-out wars…I’m looking to clean this boring champion out and run a series of amazing knockouts here in the bantamweight division.”

Dillashaw earned the title shot after defeating Cory Sandhagen in July 2021. After undergoing knee surgery for an injury he suffered against Sandhagen, he returns for the opportunity to become a three-time UFC champion.

Dillashaw is looking to repair his legacy and defeat Sterling at UFC 280. If his comments are any indication, he’s not expecting Sterling to engage in a back-and-forth war on the feet in their matchup.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.