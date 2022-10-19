TJ Dillashaw Predicts Petr Yan Vs. Sean O’Malley At UFC 280

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will pay close attention to his next potential opponents in Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.

Dillashaw will face Aljamain Sterling for the chance to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 280. He returns following a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July 2021.

While the UFC 280 co-main event is obviously Dillashaw’s main focus, he’ll likely keep a close eye on the Yan vs. O’Malley bantamweight fight. The former champion Yan gives O’Malley by far his toughest test in the Octagon with a potential title shot on the line.

Dillashaw could face either Yan or O’Malley with a win over Sterling and he’s recently provided insight into what fans could expect on Saturday.

TJ Dillashaw Breaks Down Petr Yan Vs. Sean O’Malley

Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dillashaw made his pick for Yan vs. O’Malley.

“I’m definitely picking Yan to win the fight, but O’Malley’s good, man,” Dillashaw said. “He’s got good timing. His physical attributes, how long he is in the division, his timing, and his creativity could give Yan some problems. I’m not counting the guy out, but what I’ve seen from Yan…most likely Yan will get it done and chop his legs off, be aggressive and figure out his timing.”

O’Malley will make the jump in competition following a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. He’ll enter fight night as a massive betting underdog against the former champion Yan.

While Dillashaw picked Yan to stop O’Malley’s rise, he feels betting on O’Malley to win may not be a bad idea given his skillset and physique.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.