Ferguson Responds To Khabib’s Claim He’s Fighting For Money

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has hit back at Khabib Nurmagomedov after he claimed Ferguson only fights for money now.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been bitter rivals for years, despite having never competed against each other in the Octagon. They were supposed to fight on numerous occasions during their careers before a series of cancelations made the fight seem cursed.

Ferguson lost to Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner earlier this year, losing via a late-round submission. He was supposed to face Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout before a slew of changes to the event’s main card.

Following Ferguson’s fifth consecutive loss, Nurmagomedov claimed that Ferguson’s time fighting was up and suggested he was only fighting for financial reasons.

Tony Ferguson Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov After Claims His “Time Is Up”

In a recent tweet, Ferguson responded to Nurmagomedov’s claim in a heated reply.

“Oh Fathead, When Will You Ever Grow A Pair of Balls & Stop Writing Checks Your Body Can’t Cash,” Ferguson tweeted. “Pops Would Be Pissed If He Knew How Much Of A Turd Ya Turned Into What A Eunic. Does This Dude Even Tiramisu.”

After his loss to Diaz, Ferguson sounded optimistic regarding his fighting future and seemed open to returns at welterweight and lightweight. Up until UFC 279, he fought at lightweight for the majority of his career, fighting in multiple interim title fights.

Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 following the tragic death of his father, Abdulmanap. In his final UFC fight, he defeated Justin Gaethje via second-round submission.

The 38-year-old Ferguson may be years past his physical prime, but he doesn’t plan on listening to his detractors like Nurmagomedov who feel he should consider calling it quits.

