Top 5 Featherweight Calls For Coach Khabib’s Help

Khabib Nurmagomedov might be the most in-demand coach in MMA today.

Following the success of Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, all eyes are on the team out of Dagestan. Under the tutelage of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev and company have begun to prove themselves to be the next dominant team in MMA.

Through the years, certain MMA gyms and teams have risen up to the championship level, among the most notable have been American Top Team, Jackson-Wink MMA, and American Kickboxing Academy.

Each of these teams and gyms has the best trainers in the world and has produced many champions, now Nurmagomedov and his team are looking to give them a run for their money. Nurmagomedov and Mahkachev also train out of AKA, but with Nurmagomedov at the helm, the young fighters learning from him seem to be a step ahead of the competition.

The Desire From Fighters To Hire Khabib Nurmagomedov As Their Head Coach Is On The Rise

Another fighter who picked up a win at UFC 280 after spending his training camp with Nurmagomedov was Belal Muhammad. Nurmagomedov ended Saturday with a 3-0 record as a cornerman and coach. This impressive feat had other high-caliber fighters calling for his help, including Brian Ortega.

Khabib train me please 🙏🏽 @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 22, 2022

Ortega is currently healing up from an injury suffered in his last fight at UFC Long Island. He is ranked third in the featherweight division. If his plea is answered he could be adding some impressive ground skills to his already-stacked bag of tricks.

