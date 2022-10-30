MMA Twitter Reacts To Tresean Gore’s Vicious Choke

Former The Ultimate Fighter finalist Tresean Gore picked a wild way to earn his first win in the UFC Octagon.
Gore showcased his vastly improved wrestling against Josh Fremd on the UFC Vegas 63 main card. He lost back-to-back fights to begin his UFC tenure, including to TUF winner Bryan Battle in his debut.
After controlling a majority of the first round, Gore snatched Fremd’s neck just seconds into Round 2 and sunk in a nasty guillotine choke that put Fremd to sleep.
Watch Gore secure the guillotine submission below.
MMA Twitter Goes Wild Watching Tresean Gore’s Nasty Choke
Check out what MMA Twitter had to say about Gore’s finish below.
Gore suffered an injury that forced him out of the TUF 29 Finale fight against Battle last year. He lost to Battle via a unanimous decision before falling to Cody Brundage in a first-round knockout in July.
Gore appears to be back in 100% health and could be realizing the potential that made him a household name on TUF 29.
Fremd has now lost two in a row since getting a shot in the UFC against Anthony Hernandez at UFC 273 on short notice.
