MMA Twitter Reacts To Tresean Gore’s Vicious Choke

Former The Ultimate Fighter finalist Tresean Gore picked a wild way to earn his first win in the UFC Octagon.

Gore showcased his vastly improved wrestling against Josh Fremd on the UFC Vegas 63 main card. He lost back-to-back fights to begin his UFC tenure, including to TUF winner Bryan Battle in his debut.

After controlling a majority of the first round, Gore snatched Fremd’s neck just seconds into Round 2 and sunk in a nasty guillotine choke that put Fremd to sleep.

Watch Gore secure the guillotine submission below.

Crazy Guillotine by Tresean Gore pic.twitter.com/iLh1vJR81y — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) October 29, 2022

MMA Twitter Goes Wild Watching Tresean Gore’s Nasty Choke

Check out what MMA Twitter had to say about Gore’s finish below.

Bruh how's your neck 😳 #UFCVegas63 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 29, 2022

Omg that was the most vicious choke I ever seen @ufc #UFCVegas63 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) October 29, 2022

Tre pulls off the upset! Letsss goo! They all counted us out! #UFCVegas63 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 29, 2022

Don't think necks are supposed to bend this way. #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/U7biGvsW4E — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 29, 2022

Tresean Gore took Josh Fremd's neck home with him. Head in the bag #UFCVegas63 — Adenola Odunuga (@adenolao) October 30, 2022

a modern day Mortal Kombat fatality from Tresean Gore#UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/fy5pIVJRB9 — Esteban (@aNativeBasque) October 30, 2022

That was one of the nastiest guillotines I've ever seen. That squeeze looked unreal.



Great win for Tresean Gore #ufcvegas63 — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) October 29, 2022

Gore suffered an injury that forced him out of the TUF 29 Finale fight against Battle last year. He lost to Battle via a unanimous decision before falling to Cody Brundage in a first-round knockout in July.

Gore appears to be back in 100% health and could be realizing the potential that made him a household name on TUF 29.

Fremd has now lost two in a row since getting a shot in the UFC against Anthony Hernandez at UFC 273 on short notice.

Check out the latest results and highlights from UFC Vegas 63 here.