Tyron Woodley Assesses Upcoming Silva/Paul Matchup

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has given his take on the upcoming boxing match between his two-time opponent Jake Paul and fellow MMA great Anderson Silva.

After seeing his hopes to add the name of a professional boxer to his record for the first time fall away following failed matchups against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. this past summer, Paul is set to share the ring with another former mixed martial arts champion.

In his third outing as a pro, “The Problem Child” faced former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder Ben Askren. After stopping “Funky” inside one round, Paul went on to record a pair of victories over former 170-pound UFC king Woodley, emphatically sleeping “The Chosen One” with a brutal right hand in their rematch last December.

After a longer-than-desired layoff, the YouTuber-turned-pugilist is set to lace the gloves again next month for a match against MMA GOAT contender Silva, who has been having his own success in the squared circle in recent years.

Since the bout was made official, many have suggested that Paul is heading towards a stiff test in Arizona. That group has included UFC President Dana White, who stated that it was “about time” the former Disney star accepted a “real fight.”

Whilst he unsurprisingly doesn’t agree with White’s sentiment, Woodley does see Paul’s upcoming outing as a solid challenge.

Woodley: ‘Paul Is Facing One Of The Best Boxers In MMA History’

During an interview with MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin last month, Woodley was asked to give his assessment of Paul’s sixth professional matchup, which will come against a man over 20 years his senior.

After dismissing the notion that Silva represents the first time that Paul has shared the ring with a “real fighter,” Woodley noted the Brazilian’s boxing talents, which he ranked up there with the best of all time in MMA.

“I think it’s a good fight,” Woodley said. “But I hear people say, ‘Oh, now he’s fighting a real fighter.’ That sh*t right there is funny. But, Anderson Silva is a good boxer. I would say he was one of the best boxers in MMA… Silva’s right up there, just pure boxing.

“The majority of people watching will be like, ‘Yeah, I wanna see this kid get beat up.’ Like the bully who everyone wants to see somebody teach him a lesson. But he’s training his ass off, he’s athletic… He really is a kid with not very much responsibility, no financial limitations. He makes everything a bucket-list challenge,” Woodley continued. “If he loses, it’s not a big deal, but he secretly wants to win real bad because he’s been a fan of combat sports for so long.”

Woodley went on to praise “The Spider” for his post-UFC resurgence, which has even seen him record an upset victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr.

Believing that Silva has found motivation again following the same freedom he claims to have received after his own UFC departure, Woodley is expecting a good fight come October 29.

“Anderson Silva, I love — I don’t know what to call it, his comeback? Whatever he’s been doing recently in boxing after the UFC, just tells you… you feel like you’re being treated well, you feel good; you sometimes fight differently,” Woodley noted. “I think on the way out, he may have been going through the motions. This new freedom… it lights a flame underneath him.

“So I think you’ve got a motivated Anderson Siva. You’ve got Jake Paul, and no matter what you say, he can deal with media and still fight; most fighters can’t. So, he’s shown he can fight that way. I think it’s a good fight, I’ll probably be there,” Woodley added.

Woodley also doesn’t appear to have concluded his stint in the crossover boxing craze. Despite falling to a pair of losses against Paul, “The Chosen One” has left the door open to future bouts, even recently going back and forth with UK YouTuber and rapper KSI.

You literally stood there to get knocked out.



Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao. https://t.co/98uhGAntXx pic.twitter.com/WAodlocUml — ksi (@KSI) September 15, 2022

