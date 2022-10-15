Tyron Woodley Challenges Diaz Brothers For Fighting Return

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants to have Nate or Nick Diaz as options for his return to fighting.

Woodley is still pondering his next move in combat sports following a loss to Jake Paul in his last boxing fight last year. He hasn’t fought in boxing or MMA since but had been briefly linked to a matchup with YouTuber KSI in the ring.

Woodley has also been interested in a move to professional wrestling and has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The former 170lb UFC champion Woodley has plenty of options for his return to fighting, whether that be in the cage or the ring. Regardless, he wants to face big-name opponents and includes the Diaz brothers in that conversation.

Nate was just released by the UFC following a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He’s teased at other ventures in fighting, including grappling matches and boxing.

If either Nick or Nate is interested in a fight soon, Woodley seems game to present either one of them with a potentially lucrative opportunity.

Tyron Woodley Teases Multi-Million Dollar Fights With Nate & Nick Diaz

MMA Fighting

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Woodley was asked to advise Nate as his free agency begins and hinted at a desirable option.

“I would suggest he go and get paid top dollar,” Woodley said. “I would suggest that he do what makes him feel good, if he still wants to do it, when he wants to do it. That’s what I’d suggest – and I suggest he come over on this side and make some money with me, because I got a good opportunity with me and Nick or Nate, or both of them, (we) can make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other.”

Nick has hinted at a return to the UFC by the end of 2022 but hasn’t fought since a loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Woodley didn’t share what the specific opportunity would look like but did say the two sides are in talks.

Woodley, along with Nate and Nick, is looking for clarity when it comes to what’s next in their fighting careers. If a fight comes to fruition between Woodley and either Diaz brother, it’ll surely garner the attention of MMA and boxing fans alike.

Do you have any interest in seeing Tyron Woodley fight Nick or Nate Diaz?