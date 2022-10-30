Tyron Woodley Replaces ‘The Chosen One’ With New Nickname

After making his name as “The Chosen One,” Tyron Woodley has a new moniker to unveil.

While the later stages of his career have been less than graceful, Woodley was at one time one of the most feared fighters in the world.

After demolishing Robbie Lawler to capture the UFC‘s welterweight crown, defending it four times and earning post-fight bonuses in some outings and being berated for his performances in others.

Tyron Woodley Has Chosen A New Nickname

Throughout his entire time in the UFC, Tyron Woodley went by the nickname of “The Chosen One,” representing the fact that he felt destined to be a champion. However, now it seems like he is going to be making a change, after nearly 30 professional contests between MMA and boxing.

Speaking to MMAJunkie, Woodley explained that he has unveiled a new nickname for himself, even going so far as to change his reflect his new moniker: “The Realest.” He explained that the reason he wanted to make this change is due to the fact that he has always been someone to speak out on issues and keep things real, even when some would give him flak about it.

“It’s not about being well rounded and being a great fighter, it’s about what you mean, and what you imprint in it, and what you’ve left behind. Like, I switched my name from ‘The Chosen One’ to ‘The Realest,’ ’cause you can never say I buckled. You can never say I folded. You can never say I went with the grain when I knew it was not right to go with the grain. I always slid off of what I believed in,” Woodley said. “I was just original, and I just felt like I was the realest in the sport.”

This is an interesting choice for Tyron Woodley to make, changing his nickname to “The Realest,” and his reasoning is certainly understandable. After all, we have seen far less meaningful reasons behind nickname changes in the past.

What is your reaction to this new nickname from Tyron Woodley?

