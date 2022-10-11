Tyson Fury Booked For Boxing Return, Opponent Revealed

Multiple-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is set to make his return to the boxing ring after a brief retirement from the sport.

Fury, who last fought against Dillian Whyte in April to retain the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles, will face Derek Chisora for the third time in their careers. News of the Fury vs. Chisora 3 booking was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

The Fury/Chisora trilogy is expected to take place on December 3rd in the UK, although the bout agreement is still being finalized.

Fury had been in talks to face Anthony Joshua in his professional boxing return before negotiations ended just weeks ago. Now, Fury will face a familiar foe whom he has defeated twice before in Chisora.

Tyson Fury Set To Face Derek Chisora In Trilogy Fight

ESPN

Fury also teased a crossover boxing match against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou to happen by the end of 2022. Ngannou is still recovering from knee surgery, and he’s expected to return to fighting next year.

Chisora defeated Kubrat Pulev for the vacant WBA International heavyweight title back in July via a split decision. Before that, he lost three straight, including decisions to Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker.

Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in back-to-back knockout wins before the victory over Whyte. He is undefeated with a 32-0-1 professional record, with the draw coming against Wilder in their first matchup in 2018.

The Fury/Chisora matchup puts fights with Joshua and Ngannou on hold, at least for now. He’ll look to return to the ring triumphantly following his months-long hiatus.

What is your early prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora?