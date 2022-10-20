Tyson Fury Pivots From Retirement To Targeting 10 More Bouts

Multiple-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is returning to the ring and fans can expect him to continue to compete for a long time.

Fury will return to professional boxing in a trilogy with Derek Chisora on December 3rd in London. He’ll defend the WBC heavyweight title after announcing his retirement from boxing earlier this year following a win over Dillian Whyte.

While the excitement for Fury’s return is prevalent, many have speculated if this fight with Chisora is a one-off or if he intends to compete in additional matchups. He’s also teased a crossover fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou over the last year.

As Fury gets ready to fight Chisora, he’s given the sport some insight into how long his post-retirement will be.

Tyson Fury Sees Himself Fighting At Least 10 Times Before Calling It Quits

BoxingInsider

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Fury explained his decision to return to boxing and how long he sees himself fighting.

“I had retirement for four or five months and I didn’t like what I tasted,” Fury said. “I am not going anywhere. Maybe ten [more fights] or something, I don’t know… I believe I’m only getting better with age. I anticipate I will still be boxing when I’m 38.”

Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in back-to-back knockouts before the Whyte fight to close his trilogy with the ‘Bronze Bomber’. Despite being in his 30s, Fury hasn’t slowed down and has arguably continued to get better and more technical in the ring.

Fury had been linked to a potential fight against Anthony Joshua for his return before negotiations fell through. His team then booked the Chisora fight and the chances of a future bout with Joshua are foggy.

Fury appears to be here to stay in professional boxing and has his eyes on some of the biggest heavyweight fights coming to fruition.

