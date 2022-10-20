Tyson Fury’s Next Opponent & Fight Date Confirmed

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury will return to the ring before the end of the year to face a familiar British rival.

After successfully defending his WBC and The Ring titles this past April against Dillian Whyte, Fury claimed to have retired from the sport of boxing. The buildup to the Wembley Stadium-held match had followed a similar pattern to the Englishman’s past outings, with “The Gypsy King” suggesting he’d be stepping between the ropes for the last time.

But to the surprise of few, Fury was quickly back making callouts and demanding a fight for December. He’s now got that wish in the form of one-time WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora.

Fury took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm the matchup, revealing that it’ll go down on December 3 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Prior to Chisora’s selection, Fury had called for some more high-profile opponents. As well as initially demanding a unification showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts, “The Gypsy King” turned his attention to Anthony Joshua once the Ukrainian confirmed he’ll be out of action until 2023.

Despite “AJ,” who’s coming off back-to-back losses against Usyk, appearing keen to book what many were branding the “Battle of Britain,” negotiations between Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn and Queensberry Promotions’ Frank Warren broke down following multiple deadlines set by Fury.

With the champ’s consistent posts and ultimatums, some suggested that the Brit was hoping to face either Chisora or former WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr instead. His return will ultimately come against the former.

Fury Looks For Third Win Over Chisora Before Historic Unification

When Fury makes the walk to the ring on December 3, he’ll be doing so to face an opponent whom he’s already bested on two separate occasions.

Fury and Chisora first locked horns back in 2011. With a unanimous decision victory on the scorecards, “The Gypsy King” won the British and Commonwealth titles by adding the first blemish to the record of “Del Boy.”

The pair later ran it back in 2014 at London’s ExCel. Once again, Chisora left the ring with the absence of the belts he carried in with him. This time, a corner retirement at the end of the 10th round saw Fury collect Chisora’s European and WBO International heavyweight titles, as well as the previously vacant British heavyweight strap.

The two heavyweight behemoths will now collide with the premier prize at stake. While Chisora will look to carry the momentum from his recent split decision win over Kubrat Pulev, which followed a three-fight skid, Fury will be targeting an imposing display ahead of a possible blockbuster showdown in 2023.

Many have suggested that the last box Fury needs to tick in his career to cement himself as one of the greatest of all time is undisputed status. With that in mind, the expectation is that he’ll share the ring with Usyk in 2023.

“I think that’s without a doubt,” Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told Sky Sports. “That’s everybody’s objective. I think both fighters want it, the fans want it and it’s the crowning moment for the heavyweight champion.”

Do you think Tyson Fury will defeat Derek Chisora again en route to a unification showdown with Oleksandr Usyk?