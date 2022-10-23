UFC 280 Performance Bonus Winners

UFC 280 was arguably the most anticipated fight card of the year, and although some of the early bouts were relatively lackluster things started to heat up in the second half of the event.

Fight of the Night ended up being awarded to an action-packed bout that saw a controversial upset, while the two Performance of the Night bonuses went to fighters that scored impressive finishes.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

#5-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad wasn’t thrilled about having to fight down in the rankings against #8-ranked Sean Brady at UFC 280, but the 34-year-old made the most of the moment by delivering one of the best performances of his career.

“Remember the Name” met Brady in the event’s featured prelim, and Muhammad wasted no time applying pressure against his undefeated opponent. Many people expected grappling to be the defining area of the matchup, but the result of the bout ended up being decided on the feet.

Khabib giving Belal advice after Round 1 🗣 #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/RbBsrMGvde — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

With Khabib Nurmagomedov cheering on from his corner, Muhammad unloaded on Brady with punches late in the second round to hand the 29-year-old the first loss of his career.

BELAL TEED OFF AND FINISHES BRADY AT #UFC280 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ks2j6dyyH9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

“Remember The Name” picked up his first stoppage win since 2019 and also pocketed an extra $50K for his performance.

The UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev looked on paper to be one of the best lightweight title fights of all time, and it was Makhachev who ended up claiming the vacant belt.

UPKICK BY OLIVEIRA TO END ROUND 1 😲



STREAM #UFC280 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/G9f2xBUwL7 pic.twitter.com/WhkxhslZBH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

After a first round that saw Oliveira have to work off of his back when he was taken down, things took a turn in the second round when the former champion ate a right hand and went down in the center of the cage.

Many opponents would hesitate or outright refuse to tangle with Oliveira on the ground, but Makhachev quickly passed the Brazilian’s guard to set up an arm triangle choke.

Oliveira struggled briefly before being forced to tap, leaving Makhachev to celebrate winning the UFC lightweight title with a finish that also earned him a Performance of the Night Bonus.

Fight Of The Night

Some serious questions were asked about the UFC’s decision to match #12-ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley with the division’s #1-ranked former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280, but the bout turned out to be one of the most action-packed fights on the entire card.

“Sugar” quickly showed that he was more than comfortable hanging on the feet with Yan, and the former champion ended up having to rely on his wrestling for large portions of the fight.

Despite being taken down and controlled on several occasions, O’Malley continued working to his feet to utilize his reach advantage in striking exchanges with “No Mercy.”

After a wild three rounds that saw both fighters get rocked by strikes, O’Malley ended up walking away with the split decision win.

AFTER A WILD FIGHT, SEAN O'MALLEY DEFEATS PETR YAN BY SPLIT DECISION 😮 #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/Hm08QAY83W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2022

It’s likely of little consolation for Yan after the controversial decision, but both fighters received $50K bonuses for putting on the event’s Fight of the Night.

