UFC 280 Final Preview, Faceoffs, & Betting Odds

UFC 280 is now hours away, and MMA News is here to help get you ready for the big event.

UFC 280 comes to you Saturday, October 22, 2022, from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In the main event, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will compete for the vacant lightweight title. The co-main event will feature a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. And who can forget the highly anticipated #1-contender’s bantamweight bout between Petr Yan and “Suga” Sean O’Malley?

All three of those fights were featured in the official UFC 280 Countdown video. And you can also read up on our own fight to watch in the Sleeper Scrap of the Week, UFC 280 Edition, highlighting middleweights Caio Borralho and Makhmud Muradov.

You can also read up on our staff predictions for the UFC 280 card as well as the UFC’s official fight-by-fight preview.

The weigh-in results have been completed, with one fight falling out, that between featherweights Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida. Additionally, Kaitlyn Chookagian missed weight for her flyweight bout against Manon Fiorot, but that contest will proceed as scheduled.

Below, you can find the final faceoffs for the UFC 280 lineup along with the betting odds per betonline.ag. For a thorough betting guide for tomorrow’s PPV, including picks from UFC lightweight Matt Frevola, you can read up on our UFC 280 betting tips and plays.

UFC 280 Final Faceoffs & Odds

Karol Rosa (-345) vs. Lina Lansberg (+285)

Malcolm Gordon (+850) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-1300)

AJ Dobson (+170) vs. Armen Petrosyan (-200)

Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (+140) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-160)

Volkan Oezdemir (+152) vs. Nikita Krylov (-177)

Makhmud Muradov (+170) vs. Caio Borralho (-200)

Belal Muhammad (+125) vs. Sean Brady (-145)

Katlyn Chookagian (+185) vs. Manon Fiorot (-215)

Beneil Dariush (+185) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-220)

Two of the best the LW division has to offer are set for a collision course at #UFC280 👊@BeneilDariush vs @Gamer_MMA



[ #UFC280 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJMdiS ] pic.twitter.com/T6zpAEiFHi — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2022

Sean O’Malley (+230) vs. Petr Yan (-270)

Aljamain Sterling (-171) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+146)

Charles Oliveira (+173) vs. Islam Makhachev (-203)

