Watch: Best Finishes From Fighters Appearing On UFC 280 Card

UFC 280 is one of the biggest cards in recent years, and the UFC released a new ‘Top Finishes’ compilation to get you fired up.

A vacant lightweight title matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will headline UFC 280 on Saturday. But, there is a slew of other exciting matchups featuring fighters who have a knack to end the fight on their terms.

Former UFC bantamweight champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan, along with undefeated flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev, are just a few of the fighters who constantly earn knockouts and submissions. If their history is any indication, fans can expect a show this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are some of the UFC’s top finishes from fighters competing at UFC 280.

Sean O’Malley Vs. Eddie Wineland (2020)

O’Malley passed his first test against a UFC veteran with flying colors against Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

O’Malley/Wineland was one of three bantamweight fights on the UFC 250 main card. All three fights ended in finishes and O’Malley earned the victory with a brutal walk-off knockout.

O’Malley will face the toughest test of his UFC career against Yan in one of the most highly-anticipated three-round fights in recent memory.

Islam Makhachev Vs. Dan Hooker (2021)

Makhachev made a statement over UFC mainstay Dan Hooker at UFC 267 last October, propelling him to the lightweight title picture.

After quickly getting a takedown of Hooker, Makhachev secured a nasty kimura submission that forced Hooker to scream in pain in the Octagon. The finish will be remembered by fans and pundits for Hooker’s audible yelling in response to Makhachev’s grasp.

He’ll face Oliveira for the chance to become the next Dagestani UFC champion on Saturday.

TJ Dillashaw Vs. Cody Garbrandt 1 (2017)

Dillashaw capped off the heated buildup to his first matchup with his former teammate Cody Garbrandt with a stunning barrage at UFC 217.

Dillashaw looked to re-claim the bantamweight throne against Garbrandt after losing his title to Dominick Cruz a few fights earlier. He responded in a big way by catching Garbrandt with a big head kick followed up by brutal ground-and-pound.

Dillashaw will look to become a three-time UFC champion against Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 280 co-main event.

Aljamain Sterling Vs. Cory Sandhagen (2020)

Sterling secured what was then a No. 1 contender spot by becoming the only UFC fighter to finish Cory Sandhagen.

Sterling and Sandhagen squared off at UFC 250 with a title shot on the line. Just over a minute into the first round, Sterling trapped Sandhagen in a nasty rear-naked choke that slept the dangerous brawler.

Sterling will face Dillashaw in his second title defense at UFC 280.

Petr Yan Vs. Urijah Faber (2019)

Yan earned a shot at the then-vacant bantamweight title by defeating Urijah Faber with a wild knockout sequence.

Yan had his way on the feet for how long the fight lasted at UFC 245. Some fans felt the recently-returned Faber could earn another shot at UFC gold by dismantling the less-experienced Yan.

It wasn’t meant to be for the MMA legend as Yan landed a massive head kick in Round 3 to knock Faber out unconscious.

Beneil Dariush Vs. Drakkar Klose (2020)

After nearly getting finished in the opening round, Beneil Dariush rallied to finish Drakkar Klose in a wild encounter at UFC 248.

Dariush looked down and out after the first round of the fight in which Klose nearly knocked him out. But, Dariush grinded through Klose’s advances and dropped him with a big punch in Round 2.

Dariush will face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 with a chance to potentially secure the next lightweight title shot.

Muhammad Mokaev Vs. Cody Durden (2022)

A dominant run in Brave CF was preceded by a UFC debut for the ages for Muhammad Mokaev against Cody Durden back in March.

Less than a minute into their UFC London showcase, Mokaev snatched Durden’s neck with a guillotine choke to secure one of the fastest wins in recent flyweight history.

Mokaev will face Malcolm Gordon on the UFC 280 prelims as he looks to continue to climb the flyweight ladder.

Charles Oliveira Vs. Michael Chandler (2021)

Zuffa LLC

The last time Oliveira fought for a vacant belt, he earned a knockout over Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Chandler and Oliveira fought for the then-vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement. Chandler dropped up in Round 1 and nearly finished the fight before Oliveira earned a wicked finish of his own in the second round.

Oliveira is hoping for a similar result against the red-hot Makhachev for a chance to re-claim his recently vacated title.

Check out the UFC’s full ‘Top Finishes’ compilation below ahead of UFC 280.