UFC 280 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights: Yan Shoves O’Malley

UFC 280 comes at you in less than 48 hours, and to get you even more hyped for one of the biggest fight cards of the year, MMA News has the highlights from today’s pre-fight press conference!

At UFC 280, Charles Oliveira will go up against Islam Makhachev in the highly anticipated main event for the UFC lightweight championship. The co-main event will feature Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling defending his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw. There will also be a massive bantamweight bout with major title implications when #1-ranked Petr Yan goes up against “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

Also on tap tomorrow night is top-10 women’s flyweights Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot, a major lightweight scrap between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot, and a key welterweight battle between Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad.

Each of the above names were present for the UFC 280 pre-fight press conference, and we’ve got you covered with all the sights, sounds, and shoves from the event!

The Arrivals

Snapshot Highlights

The prediction is in: @CharlesDoBronxs is calling for the first round KO 💥



[ #UFC280 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJu44K ] pic.twitter.com/VCS2Yv1Vkp — UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2022

The belt isn't the only thing @MakhachevMMA wants, he is coming for Charles' UFC finish record 👀



[ #UFC280 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJMdiS ] pic.twitter.com/PnLzl1CwRt — UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2022

Pretty clear who the crowd is rooting for Saturday 😅



[ #UFC280 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJu44K ] pic.twitter.com/MPTUdXrZFY — UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2022

"The Eagles may be 6-0, but Sean Brady is about to be 15-1" 🦅



[ @BullyB170 | #UFC280 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJu44K ] pic.twitter.com/cQcEf3WxlZ — UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2022

Bringing the belt back to Dagestan is what this is all about for @MakhachevMMA 🏆



[ #UFC280 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJMdiS ] pic.twitter.com/OmvFEN3Q2V — UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2022

We've got one helluva card waiting for us 🍿



[ #UFC280 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJu44K ] pic.twitter.com/r3JU344wrT — UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2022

The Faceoffs

You can feel the intensity through the screen!



Two more sleeps to @CharlesDoBronxs vs @MakhachevMMA for the LW crown 👑



[ #UFC280 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJu44K ] pic.twitter.com/QX9s62gxxm — UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2022

Extended Highlights

Coming Soon

Full UFC 280 Press Conference Replay

Finally, you can check out the UFC 280 pre-fight press conference in its entirety down below.

UFC 280 Main Card (2:00 PM ET, PPV)

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Charles Oliveira (#1) vs. Islam Makhachev (#4)

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (#2)

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (#1) vs. Sean O’Malley (#12)

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (#6) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (#9)

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian (#1) vs. Manon Fiorot (#7)

UFC 280 Preliminary Card (10:00 AM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (#5) vs. Sean Brady (#8)

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir (#8) vs. Nikita Krylov (#10)

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Women’s Bantamweight: Karol Rosa (#9) vs. Lina Länsberg (#12)

Be sure to also read up on our staff predictions right here and to keep it locked on MMANews.com for all the latest UFC 280 coverage!