Latest Official Rankings Shakeups Reflect UFC 280’s Magnitude

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 280, and we’ve got the full report for you below on the many, many changes.

Men’s Pound for Pound: After Islam Makhachev defeated last week’s #3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Charles Oliveira, the Top 15 has a brand-new look. You can view the new list below along with their movement from the previous week, including Aljamain Sterling, who dropped one spot despite his finish over T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280.

Alexander Volkanovski (no change) Israel Adesanya (no change) Islam Makhachev (previously unranked) Kamaru Usman (no change) Leon Edwards (+1) Francis Ngannou (-1) Charles Oliveira (-4) Aljamain Sterling (-1) Jiří Procházka (+1) Deiveson Figueiredo (-1) Dustin Poirier (-3) Jon Jones (-1) Max Holloway (-1) Brandon Moreno (no change) Robert Whittaker (previously unranked)

Women’s Pound for Pound: Carla Esparza moves up one spot to #3, Taila Santos moves up one to #12, and Manon Fiorot debuts on the list at #13 after defeating Kaitlyn Chookagian at UFC 280. Meanwhile, Xiaonan Yan (#14) dropped two spots while Irene Aldana (#15) fell one spot to the final placement on the list.

Women’s Strawweight: Tecia Torres drops one spot to #8 and is no longer tied with Amanda Lemos (#7).

Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot is the new #1 contender after her victory over Chookagian, with Taila Santos now ranked #2. Chookagian falls two spots down to #3. Also dropping this week is Lauren Murphy (-1) who fell one spot and Jéssica Andrade, who dropped two positions to #6.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: After submitting Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280 to remain undefeated, Muhammad Mokaev debuts in the rankings at #15. Additionally, Sumudaerji (#12) and Manel Kape (#13) swap places.

Bantamweight: After his split-decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley completely shakes up the bantamweight rankings by becoming the new #1 contender. Petr Yan falls one spot down to #2, tied with Merab Dvalishvili followed by Marlon Vera (#4) and Saturday’s title challenger T.J. Dillashaw (#5).

Closing out the top 10 are Cory Sandhagen (#6), Rob Font (#7), Dominick Cruz (#8), Pedro Munhoz (#9), and Yadong Song (#10). With O’Malley now ranked #1 after Dana White suggested prior to UFC 280 that his bout with Yan was a title eliminator, does that mean “The Suga Show” is next up for “The Funk Master?”

Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung (#7) is no longer tied with Arnold Allen at #6 ahead of Allen’s UFC Vegas 63 main event against Calvin Kattar (#5) this weekend. Also, Sodiq Yusuff (#11) and Dan Ige (#12) swap places.

Lightweight: Following his competitive victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280, Beneil Dariush moves up two spots to #4. #6-15 of the division has been shaken up with a spot becoming available due to the crowning of a new champion.

These shakeups include Drew Dober returning to the rankings at #15 and Jalin Turner moving up three spots to #10, among other movement. And of course, the biggest change is the championship slot now being occupied by Islam Makhachev, with Charles Oliveira remaining as the #1 contender.

Welterweight: After extending his unbeaten streak to 9 by defeating Sean Brady at UFC 280, Belal Muhammad (#4) and Gilbert Burns (#5) swap places. Brady remains unmoved at #8.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: After Nikita Krylov (#8) bested Volkan Oezdemir (#10) at UFC 280, the two swap positions.

Heavyweight: No Changes

