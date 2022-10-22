UFC 280 Results & Highlights: Makhachev Submits Oliveira

UFC 280 took place tonight from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev do battle for the vacant lightweight belt. While in the co-main, Aljamain Sterling aimed to defend his bantamweight strap for the second time when he met former champ T.J. Dillashaw. And leading in to these two bouts was the much-hyped bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.

Catch all the UFC 280 highlights and results below!

Muhammad Mokaev def. Malcolm Gordon

Muhammad Mokaev entered this fight as the biggest favorite on the card, but Malcolm Gordon was able to keep Mokaev busy during some high-stakes grappling exchanges, including threatening a rear-naked choke submission at the close of round two.

Ultimately, the grappling skills of the 22-year-old phenom proved too much, with Mokaev earning the armbar submission in the third round.

Belal Muhammad def. Sean Brady

After a closely contested first round, Belal Muhammad got it done late in the second by earning a TKO of Sean Brady. Catch the highlights below.

BELAL TEED OFF AND FINISHES BRADY AT #UFC280 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ks2j6dyyH9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

Manon Fiorot def. Katlyn Chookagian

In this women’s flyweight bout, Manon Fiorot earned a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Chookagian.

The first round took place entirely on the feet, with both fighters having success. Round two was much of the same, with Fiorot gaining the upper hand. Then in round three, Fiorot got a takedown to seal a comfortable decision win. Catch the decision below.

Beneil Dariush def. Mateusz Gamrot

In this lightweight bout, Beneil Dariush earned an impressive unanimous decision over Mateusz Gamrot.

Round one saw the duo engage in some blistering scrambles, before Gamrot began to assert his wrestling superiority, landing several takedowns and controlling Dariush on the ground. In round two, Dariush rebounded by landing effective leg kicks and knees, while stuffing numerous takedowns.

Round three saw Dariush stuff several takedowns and land a huge right that dropped Gamrot. Catch the highlights below.

Sean O’Malley def. Petr Yan

In a highly entertaining back-and-forth encounter, Sean O’Malley earned a split decision victory over Petr Yan.

Round one saw Yan land some blistering strikes and leg kicks, before getting a huge takedown and dominating from on top. In round two, O’Malley stung Yan with a huge shot early on, but the Russian replied with one of his own before landing several takedowns.

Round three saw an O’Malley knee open up a huge cut on Yan, but the Russian responded by rocking O’Malley with several savage counters and landing several takedowns.

Aljamain Sterling def. T.J. Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling comfortably defended his bantamweight title for a second time with a TKO victory over T.J. Dillashaw.

Round one saw Dillashaw dislocate his shoulder early on, and Sterling capitalized, taking him down and landing heavy ground and pound for much of the round. In between rounds, Dillashaw’s team popped his shoulder back in, but it popped back out during round two before Sterling took him down and finished him off with savage ground and pound. Catch the highlights below.

Dillashaw's coach massaged his shoulder and it popped back into place after Round 1 😳 #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/EtntZiXs89 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2022

Islam Makhachev def. Charles Oliveira

In the main event, Islam Makhachev became the new lightweight champion with a submission victory over Charles Oliveira.

Round one saw Islam open with a big left and get Oliveira on the ground, dominating from on top but failing to land anything damaging. Then in round two, Makhachev landed a huge right that knocked Oliveira to the canvas, before sinking in an arm triangle that forced the Brazilian to tap. Catch the highlights below.

UFC 280 Main Card

Main Event – Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev def. Charles Oliveira via submission: R2, 3.16

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling def. T.J. Dillashaw via TKO: R2, 3.16

Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley def. Petr Yan via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush def. Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot def. Katlyn Chookagian via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

UFC 280 Preliminary Card

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad def. Sean Brady via TKO: R2, 4.47

Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho def Makhmud Muradov via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov def. Volkan Oezdemir (30-27, 29-28×2)

Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (29-28×2, 30-27)

Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon via submission (armbar): R3, 4:25

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa def. Lina Lansberg via majority decision (29-27×2, 28-28)