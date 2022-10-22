UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Results & Highlights

UFC 280 takes place tonight from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev do battle for the vacant lightweight belt. While in the co-main, Aljamain Sterling will aim to defend his bantamweight strap for the second time when he meets former champ T.J. Dillashaw. And leading in to these two bouts is the much-hyped bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.

The prelims are stacked too, with #5-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad taking on rising talent Sean Brady. And don’t forget to catch our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between middleweights Caio Borralho and Makhmud Muradov. The preliminary card begins at 10:00 AM ET and the main card at 2:00 PM ET.

The weigh-ins brought about some late changes to the card. The preliminary matchup between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida was canceled due to what the UFC reported as “weight-cutting issues.” While Katlyn Chookagian tipped the scales 1.5 pounds over the flyweight limit, which means she’ll forfeit 20% of her purse to Manon Fiorot, but the bout will proceed as scheduled.

Make sure to can catch our UFC 280 preview with all the final face-offs and betting odds, as well as our staff predictions. And you can follow all the UFC 280 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC 280 Main Card (2:00 PM ET, PPV)

Main Event – Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

UFC 280 Preliminary Card (10:00 AM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov

Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg